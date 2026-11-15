Salem has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping to curl up in a safe, loving home. Here are a few who are ready to meet you.

Breed: Maine Coon

Maine Coon Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $400

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Salem, OR)

About Luna: Her current owner calls her "a gorgeous little girl" with a lovely personality who brings so much life into the home. Luna is looking for a loving, comfortable, and happy home where she’ll be cherished.

👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus

Phone: (503) 285-7722

About Mango: Mango is a sensitive, shy kitten who is still learning how to be social with people. She can be worried about new people and places and will do best in a calm, patient home that lets her go at her own pace.

👉 Meet Mango and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus

Phone: (503) 285-7722

About Cherry: Cherry is another shy, sensitive kitten who is still figuring out people and home life. He may be fearful at first and needs a quiet environment and a family willing to give him time and gentle encouragement.

👉 Meet Cherry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus

Phone: (503) 285-7722

About Lemon: Lemon is a shy kitten who prefers to take things slowly. New people and new surroundings can be a bit scary, so he’ll thrive in a calm, steady home with adopters who understand shy cats.

👉 Meet Lemon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus

Phone: (503) 285-7722

About Raspberry: Raspberry is also a sensitive, shy kitten. He’s still learning that people can be safe and kind. He needs a patient adopter and a peaceful home where he can blossom over time.

👉 Meet Raspberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus

Phone: (503) 285-7722

About Redbull: If you have a cat-shaped hole in your heart, Redbull might be the one. He has been known to shower his favorite people with love, but he’s not overly needy and is happy to hang out while you relax with a book or TV. He can be nervous with new people and places, so a calm home is best.

👉 Meet Redbull and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus

Phone: (503) 285-7722

About Coffee: Coffee is another sweetheart who can fill that cat-shaped space in your life. He shows his favorite people lots of love and is content to relax nearby while you watch TV or read. Like Redbull, he may be worried in new situations and will do best in a quiet, patient home.

👉 Meet Coffee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus

Phone: (503) 285-7722

About Matcha: Matcha is described just like Redbull and Coffee: she can fix that cat-shaped hole in your heart, gives lots of love to her favorite people, and is happy to chill while you unwind. She can be worried about new people or surroundings, so she’ll appreciate a calm, understanding household.

👉 Meet Matcha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Primary Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Secondary Color: White

White Weight: About 8 lbs

About 8 lbs Shelter: Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus

Phone: (503) 285-7722

About Otis: Otis is all about cheek and chin scratches—they make him so happy his “elevator butt” goes all the way up. He loves daily affection to keep his purr motor running smoothly and would enjoy a home where he can get regular pets and attention.

👉 Meet Otis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus

Phone: (503) 285-7722

About Cookie: Cookie is a people-loving cuddle bug. She has been known to shower her favorite humans with love, adores cheek and chin scratches, and is happy to warm your lap while you watch a movie. She’d make a wonderful companion cat for someone who wants a close bond.

👉 Meet Cookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Salem, OR area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Visit the Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus or reach out to the private owner for Luna to learn more and set up a meet-and-greet.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.