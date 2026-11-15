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🎁 Community Freebies Around Salem — Beds, Baby Gear & More
There are some nice free items up for grabs around Salem and Keizer right now. If you need furniture, baby gear, or even pet fish, your neighbors are sharing.
Free Baby Fish
Item: Approximately 10–15 baby fish
Condition: Mixed ages, adults originally from Petco; exact type not remembered
Details: All fish must go together as one group
Location: Arleta and James St, Keizer, OR
Source: Nextdoor (Free & For Sale section)
If you have an established aquarium and want to add more fish, this could be a good fit. Be sure you have a proper tank ready before you pick them up.
Graco High Chair
Item: Graco high chair
Condition: "Old school" style, no longer needed by the family
Details: Colorful animal pattern, easy-to-clean tray
Location: Salem Heights/Triangle, Salem, OR
Source: Nextdoor (Free & For Sale section)
Nice freebie for families with little ones who need a sturdy high chair and don’t mind an older model.
Twin Wooden Bed Frame Set
Item: Set of two twin wooden bed frames with dark finish
Condition: Not stated; frames only, mattresses not included
Details:
- 4× headboard pieces: 41" x 34"
- 2× base pieces: 70" x 40"
- Must pick up — no delivery offered
Location: Sunnyslope II, Salem, OR
Source: Nextdoor (Free & For Sale section)
Good option if you need twin beds for a kids’ room or guest room and can transport the pieces yourself.
Free items tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.