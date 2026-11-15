There are some nice free items up for grabs around Salem and Keizer right now. If you need furniture, baby gear, or even pet fish, your neighbors are sharing.

Item: Approximately 10–15 baby fish

Condition: Mixed ages, adults originally from Petco; exact type not remembered

Details: All fish must go together as one group

Location: Arleta and James St, Keizer, OR

Source: Nextdoor (Free & For Sale section)

If you have an established aquarium and want to add more fish, this could be a good fit. Be sure you have a proper tank ready before you pick them up.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Graco high chair

Condition: "Old school" style, no longer needed by the family

Details: Colorful animal pattern, easy-to-clean tray

Location: Salem Heights/Triangle, Salem, OR

Source: Nextdoor (Free & For Sale section)

Nice freebie for families with little ones who need a sturdy high chair and don’t mind an older model.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Set of two twin wooden bed frames with dark finish

Condition: Not stated; frames only, mattresses not included

Details:

4× headboard pieces: 41" x 34"

41" x 34" 2× base pieces: 70" x 40"

70" x 40" Must pick up — no delivery offered

Location: Sunnyslope II, Salem, OR

Source: Nextdoor (Free & For Sale section)

Good option if you need twin beds for a kids’ room or guest room and can transport the pieces yourself.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.