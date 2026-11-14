Salem’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from mission-driven nonprofits to high-earning field roles. Here are a few strong picks hiring in and around Salem, Oregon.

Employer: Marion-Polk Food Share

Marion-Polk Food Share Location: Salem, OR (mostly on-site, some remote possible)

(mostly on-site, some remote possible) Salary: $64,314 – $77,958 + 5% bilingual differential possible

+ possible Type: Full-time

Deadline: Open until filled (first review was Nov 30; still posted)

This role leads broad-based fundraising, donor campaigns, and stewardship for a major local hunger-relief nonprofit. Good fit if you have annual giving experience, enjoy donor relationships, and want strong benefits plus a clear community impact.

Employer: EcoShield Pest Solutions

EcoShield Pest Solutions Location: Salem, OR area (field-based; branch in Tigard, OR)

(field-based; branch in Tigard, OR) Pay: $18.00/hour base + uncapped commission ; most reps earn about $60,000 – $90,000 (not guaranteed)

+ ; most reps earn (not guaranteed) Type: Full-time, field sales

You’ll run home and business inspections, quote pest control services, and close contracts using warm leads and your own prospecting. Weekly pay, full benefits, and lots of time out in the field instead of at a desk.

Employer: Flowserve Corporation

Flowserve Corporation Location: Salem, OR (territory across OR, WA, ID, AK, NorCal)

Salary: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Type: Full-time, technical outside sales

This role manages a $10–11M+ territory, selling valves and actuation solutions into energy, chemical, power, mining, semiconductor, and food & beverage markets. Ideal if you have industrial/technical sales experience and can travel about 50%.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are flexible for the right person. Save the links, polish your resume, and send in a few applications this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.