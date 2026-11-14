Salem has some solid admin and clerical roles right now, especially if you like helping people and keeping busy offices running smoothly.

Employer: Oregon Mobility Solutions

Oregon Mobility Solutions Location: Salem, OR (in-person)

Type: Full-time, ~40 hrs/week

Pay: $20–$23/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, paid time off

Front-desk style role where you greet clients, answer phones, handle mail, invoices, and the office calendar for a locally owned mobility company. Good fit if you have 2+ years admin experience, are comfortable with Google Workspace/MS Office, and like a customer-facing job with steady hours.

Employer: State of Oregon – Department of Human Services

Location: Salem, DHS, 1600 Oak Street (in-person)

Type: Full-time, permanent (SEIU represented)

Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. PST

Salary: $3,798–$4,954/month

Application deadline: 11/22/2026

Front-line office role helping people understand and apply for SNAP, TANF, childcare, and other public benefits. You’ll answer phones, enter and verify data, explain procedures, and work in a fast-paced, high-volume setting—great if you have reception/call center or customer service experience and want strong state benefits and potential Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

Employer: State of Oregon – Department of Corrections (Santiam Correctional Institution)

Location: Salem, OR (inside secure correctional facility)

Type: Full-time, permanent (AFSCME represented)

Salary: $4,169–$5,483/month (non‑PERS range; PERS may add ~6.95%)

(non‑PERS range; PERS may add ~6.95%) Application deadline: 11/22/2026

Admin role supporting the Correctional Rehabilitation Unit with reception, records, purchasing, data tracking, and confidential documents. Best for someone organized who can stay calm under pressure, handle sensitive information, and is open to working in a correctional environment with strong state benefits and retirement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.