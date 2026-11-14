Salem’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast pace, friendly people, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Pilot Flying J (Taco Bell inside travel center)

Pilot Flying J (Taco Bell inside travel center) Location: Salem, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.55 – $19.00 per hour

Serve guests on the go, keep the restaurant clean, prep food, and run the register in a busy travel center. Comes with weekly pay, free daily meals, fuel discount, low-cost health plans, PTO, family leave, 401(k), and more.

Employer: The Party Team

Location: Salem & Mid-Willamette Valley, OR (in-person events)

Type: Part-time, event-based

Pay: $17.50 – $25.00 per hour + tips

Deal fun, non-gambling casino games at company parties and events—no experience needed, they train you. Very part-time with mostly evening and weekend shifts and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Salem, OR

Type: Full-time (set daily schedule)

Pay: $15.55 – $16.00 per hour

Cook and prep in a fast-paced food truck using solid knife skills and safe food-handling. Schedule is every day, lunch (11–1) and dinner (5–8), so it’s great if you want steady hours and don’t mind a busy rush.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.