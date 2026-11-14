Salem has a nice mix of hands-on security work and higher-level safety roles right now. If you’re into keeping people and workplaces safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: TJ Maxx (TJX Companies)

TJ Maxx (TJX Companies) Location: 827 Lancaster Dr NE, Salem, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.55 – $20.40 per hour

Front-line store security role where you watch for theft, investigate incidents, and support safety and shrink-reduction programs. Good fit if you’re observant, calm under pressure, and open to retail hours; comes with a wide range of TJX benefits and employee discounts.

Employer: Oregon Water Resources Department (State of Oregon)

(State of Oregon) Location: North Mall Office Building, 725 Summer St NE, Salem, OR (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Permanent, full-time

Salary: $5,907 – $8,717 per month (before PERS)

(before PERS) Application deadline: 11/29/2026

Lead the agency’s safety, health, wellness, emergency preparedness, and workers’ comp programs for a statewide natural resources team. Great for an experienced safety pro who wants to design and run programs, travel around Oregon for trainings and site visits, and enjoy strong state benefits and retirement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.