Salem’s production scene is busy right now, with steady work for folks who like hands-on jobs and clear schedules. Here are a few solid roles with real hours, real pay, and room to stick around.

Employer: Garmin

Garmin Location: Salem, OR

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 2:30pm–11:00pm

Full-time, Salary: Not listed (eligible for Garmin benefits program)

Build and test electronic parts and circuit boards in a clean, organized setting. Good fit if you have steady hands, can lift up to 30 lbs, and like detailed work; prior assembly or soldering experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Spring Valley Dairy, Inc

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Full-time, Sun/Mon/Wed/Thu, 5:30pm–4:00am (Tue/Fri/Sat off)

Full-time, (Tue/Fri/Sat off) Pay: From $17.50/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, paid holidays, employee discount, life insurance

Load trucks, rotate stock, and keep the warehouse clean at a local, family-owned dairy distributor. Night-owl schedule with three days off in a row and strong benefits; you’ll be on your feet and lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Spring Valley Dairy, Inc

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 11:00am–7:30pm (weekends off)

Full-time, (weekends off) Pay: From $16.50/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, life insurance, employee discount, opportunities for advancement

Day-shift warehouse role with weekends off, running forklifts, picking orders, and helping with inventory. Good for someone who wants steady hours, a local employer, and a path to grow.

If one of these fits your life, click through, skim the details, and send in that application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.