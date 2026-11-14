Salem’s tech scene is growing fast, with new roles popping up in support and software. If you’re into troubleshooting or backend engineering, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Honeywell Technologies

Honeywell Technologies Location: Salem, OR (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.58/hour

Help customers solve technical issues on Honeywell’s building automation and security systems. This role is great if you have 2+ years of tech support experience, like troubleshooting, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and holidays) with a global automation company.

Employer: Agility Robotics

Location: Salem, OR (hybrid; also options in Pittsburgh or Fremont)

(hybrid; also options in Pittsburgh or Fremont) Type: Full-time

Pay: Salary range not listed

Join the backend team building Arc, the cloud platform that manages fleets of humanoid robots working in warehouses and distribution centers. Ideal if you have 4+ years of backend experience (Java, Python, plus Rust or Go), are comfortable with AWS, microservices, and Kubernetes, and want strong perks like stock options, 6% 401(k) match, 100% employer-paid health insurance, and flexible PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.