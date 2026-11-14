Healthcare hiring around Salem, OR is steady right now, with options from bedside care to behavioral health and federal service. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Salem, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive federal physician pay (not listed), annual bonus, regular increases

Competitive federal physician pay (not listed), annual bonus, regular increases Highlights: Eligible for the Education Debt Reduction Program (up to $200,000 in student loan repayment), 50–55 days paid time off, federal pension + 401(k) match, full federal benefits, malpractice coverage, and no non‑compete contract. Outpatient caseload with consults, teaching, and research ties to OHSU.

Employer: West Infusion Nurses Network ( WINNfusion )

West Infusion Nurses Network ( ) Location: Salem, OR and surrounding areas

Type: Per diem / Part-time, set your own schedule

Salary: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Competitive (exact rate not listed) Highlights: Flexible, nurse‑led home infusion work with autonomy and low‑stress, one‑on‑one care. You’ll use strong IV skills (peripheral, ports, PICC, central lines) and may travel up to 60 miles from home. Great fit if you want extra shifts, semi‑retirement work, or a break from hospital pace.

Employer: Agape Hospice NW, LLC

Location: Based in Salem, OR area; travel within Agape’s service radius (up to ~60 miles from Clackamas, including McMinnville)

Based in area; travel within Agape’s service radius (up to ~60 miles from Clackamas, including McMinnville) Type: Full-time, on-the-road

Salary: $42.00–$49.00 per hour

Highlights: Field hospice role with meaningful one‑on‑one care, mileage reimbursement, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO, 401(k) with match). You’ll manage pain/symptoms, perform skilled nursing tasks, and work with a supportive clinical team that provides equipment, scrubs, and tech.

Employer: Circletree Group

Location: Salem, OR (home and community settings)

(home and community settings) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $21.00–$25.00 per hour

Highlights: Flexible schedule with work–life balance focus, $500 sign‑on bonus, and benefits for full‑time (select benefits for part‑time). You’ll provide ABA services, collect data, and support kids/clients with behavior, social, and self‑help skills. Requires HS diploma/GED, BLS/First Aid, and ability to be active with clients.

Employer: Praxis Health – Salem Endocrinology

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Part-time, Mon–Wed, 7:30am–5:00pm

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Steady clinic schedule with no nights or weekends, plus benefits like dental, PTO, and 401(k) with discretionary match. You’ll room patients, take vitals, handle CGM/pump downloads, do point‑of‑care testing, and support endocrinology providers in a team‑based, patient‑focused setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Salem are moving fast and often have similar roles opening behind the scenes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.