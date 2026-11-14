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Salem
🏥 Salem, OR Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles
13 days ago
Healthcare hiring around Salem, OR is steady right now, with options from bedside care to behavioral health and federal service. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.
Psychiatrist – Outpatient Mental Health (VA)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Salem, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive federal physician pay (not listed), annual bonus, regular increases
- Highlights: Eligible for the Education Debt Reduction Program (up to $200,000 in student loan repayment), 50–55 days paid time off, federal pension + 401(k) match, full federal benefits, malpractice coverage, and no non‑compete contract. Outpatient caseload with consults, teaching, and research ties to OHSU.
Registered Nurse – Home Infusion (Per Diem)
- Employer: West Infusion Nurses Network (WINNfusion)
- Location: Salem, OR and surrounding areas
- Type: Per diem / Part-time, set your own schedule
- Salary: Competitive (exact rate not listed)
- Highlights: Flexible, nurse‑led home infusion work with autonomy and low‑stress, one‑on‑one care. You’ll use strong IV skills (peripheral, ports, PICC, central lines) and may travel up to 60 miles from home. Great fit if you want extra shifts, semi‑retirement work, or a break from hospital pace.
LPN – Hospice (Field Role) – $42–$49/hr
- Employer: Agape Hospice NW, LLC
- Location: Based in Salem, OR area; travel within Agape’s service radius (up to ~60 miles from Clackamas, including McMinnville)
- Type: Full-time, on-the-road
- Salary: $42.00–$49.00 per hour
- Highlights: Field hospice role with meaningful one‑on‑one care, mileage reimbursement, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO, 401(k) with match). You’ll manage pain/symptoms, perform skilled nursing tasks, and work with a supportive clinical team that provides equipment, scrubs, and tech.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT/RBAI) – FT or PT + $500 Bonus
- Employer: Circletree Group
- Location: Salem, OR (home and community settings)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: $21.00–$25.00 per hour
- Highlights: Flexible schedule with work–life balance focus, $500 sign‑on bonus, and benefits for full‑time (select benefits for part‑time). You’ll provide ABA services, collect data, and support kids/clients with behavior, social, and self‑help skills. Requires HS diploma/GED, BLS/First Aid, and ability to be active with clients.
Medical Assistant – Salem Endocrinology (Part-Time)
- Employer: Praxis Health – Salem Endocrinology
- Location: Salem, OR
- Type: Part-time, Mon–Wed, 7:30am–5:00pm
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlights: Steady clinic schedule with no nights or weekends, plus benefits like dental, PTO, and 401(k) with discretionary match. You’ll room patients, take vitals, handle CGM/pump downloads, do point‑of‑care testing, and support endocrinology providers in a team‑based, patient‑focused setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Salem are moving fast and often have similar roles opening behind the scenes.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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