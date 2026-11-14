Salem’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level to district leadership. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, these are worth a look.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Salem, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.55/hour start rate

Help pet parents find the right food, toys, and supplies while caring for animals in-store. Good fit if you love pets, like staying active on your feet, and want flexible hours including evenings and weekends.

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Location: Salem, OR (multi-store district)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base $67,083–$77,083 + bonus (avg. ~$101,667/year all-in)

Lead 10–15 stores, coach store managers, and drive sales results across your district. Includes paid training, health benefits, 401(k) match, and about 75% travel to visit locations.

Employer: Eye Care Physicians & Surgeons / Optic49

Location: Salem/Keizer, OR

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $20.00–$23.00/hour

Help patients pick frames and lenses and learn the optical side on the job. Offers competitive pay, medical, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a weekday-focused schedule with some Saturday mornings.

Employer: 2020 Companies

Location: Best Buy #453, Salem, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00/hour

Represent Chromebook inside Best Buy, demo devices, and train store staff on features and promos. Includes weekly pay, phone reimbursement, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays; schedule is Wednesday–Sunday.

Employer: Melchor & Co (AT&T Authorized Retailer)

Location: Keizer & Salem, OR (based in Keizer)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $45,000–$55,000/year (base + incentives)

Entry-level role helping customers choose AT&T wireless and services, with paid training, commission/bonuses, 401(k), employee discount, and flexible schedule. Good for anyone wanting to break into sales and grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have related roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.