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🚧 Salem, OR Construction & Trades – Multiple Hands-On Openings
Salem’s trades scene is busy right now. If you like working with your hands and being on the move, these roles are worth a look.
Entry-Level Roofer
- Employer: Jeremy Dumanovsky Roofing
- Location: Salem, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour
Family-owned roofing company with 27+ years in business. No experience needed — you’ll learn on the job, work outside, and grow your skills. Includes 401(k) and paid time off.
Auto Glass Installation Technician Trainee
- Employer: Safelite
- Location: Salem, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.25/hour to start, $25.25/hour after training
Paid training to become a certified auto glass tech, with hands-on and classroom learning. Weekly pay, benefits package (401k, medical, PTO, holidays), and room to move up once you’re certified.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Salem, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Detail cars at customers’ homes or workplaces. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like working solo, and already have your own detailing equipment and reliable transportation.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more — the right fit often shows up once you see the full details.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.