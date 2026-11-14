Salem’s trades scene is busy right now. If you like working with your hands and being on the move, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Jeremy Dumanovsky Roofing

Jeremy Dumanovsky Roofing Location: Salem, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour

Family-owned roofing company with 27+ years in business. No experience needed — you’ll learn on the job, work outside, and grow your skills. Includes 401(k) and paid time off.

Employer: Safelite

Safelite Location: Salem, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.25/hour to start, $25.25/hour after training

Paid training to become a certified auto glass tech, with hands-on and classroom learning. Weekly pay, benefits package (401k, medical, PTO, holidays), and room to move up once you’re certified.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Salem, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Detail cars at customers’ homes or workplaces. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like working solo, and already have your own detailing equipment and reliable transportation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more — the right fit often shows up once you see the full details.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.