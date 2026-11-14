Salem neighbors are sharing some great free items and local treats this week. Here are a few you can pick up or visit around town.

Enjoy a local holiday event with craft vendors, baked goods, soup lunch, pie by the slice, and hot rolls.

When: November 13–14, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

November 13–14, Where: Salem Greene Mobile Estates Clubhouse , 4730 Auburn Rd NE, Salem, OR (Sumpter area)

, (Sumpter area) What you’ll find: Handmade crafts, baked treats, and hot food for sale in a cozy community setting

Handmade crafts, baked treats, and hot food for sale in a cozy community setting Source: nextdoor.com

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A heavy plank that could be useful for a project or workshop.

Size: Approximately 74" long x 14" wide

Approximately Details: Formica-like surface on one side, little circular metal pieces in each corner , one end is a bit broken

Formica-like surface on one side, , Condition: Heavy and used, but still solid enough for someone who can repurpose it

Heavy and used, but still solid enough for someone who can repurpose it Pickup location: 2156 Greentree Dr NE, behind the carport in the back yard (North Lancaster area)

(North Lancaster area) Note: It’s too heavy for the owner to lift , so be prepared to move it yourself

It’s , so be prepared to move it yourself Source: nextdoor.com

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A young grey splash Silkie rooster looking for a new home.

Type: Silkie rooster , grey splash color

, grey splash color Age/behavior: Young, just started crowing ; described as beautiful, sweet, and good with hens

Young, ; described as Around other animals: Reported to be fine in the yard with dogs and hasn’t caused trouble

Reported to be and Reason for rehoming: Current owner doesn’t need a rooster

Current owner Location: Kale-Hayesville, Salem, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

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A well-loved Queen stainless steel pot with lid that’s ready for a new kitchen.

Item: Stainless steel pot with lid and black handles

Condition: “ Well loved ” but still usable

“ ” but still usable Home: Pet & smoke free

Pickup: Pick up only in Salem Heights/Triangle, Salem, OR

in Source: nextdoor.com

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Free items in Salem tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.