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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Salem — From Rooster to Cookware
Salem neighbors are sharing some great free items and local treats this week. Here are a few you can pick up or visit around town.
Salem Greene Mobile Estates Holiday Craft Bazaar & Bake Sale
Enjoy a local holiday event with craft vendors, baked goods, soup lunch, pie by the slice, and hot rolls.
- When: November 13–14, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
- Where: Salem Greene Mobile Estates Clubhouse, 4730 Auburn Rd NE, Salem, OR (Sumpter area)
- What you’ll find: Handmade crafts, baked treats, and hot food for sale in a cozy community setting
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE Plank with Formica on One Side
A heavy plank that could be useful for a project or workshop.
- Size: Approximately 74" long x 14" wide
- Details: Formica-like surface on one side, little circular metal pieces in each corner, one end is a bit broken
- Condition: Heavy and used, but still solid enough for someone who can repurpose it
- Pickup location: 2156 Greentree Dr NE, behind the carport in the back yard (North Lancaster area)
- Note: It’s too heavy for the owner to lift, so be prepared to move it yourself
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Grey Splash Silkie Rooster
A young grey splash Silkie rooster looking for a new home.
- Type: Silkie rooster, grey splash color
- Age/behavior: Young, just started crowing; described as beautiful, sweet, and good with hens
- Around other animals: Reported to be fine in the yard with dogs and hasn’t caused trouble
- Reason for rehoming: Current owner doesn’t need a rooster
- Location: Kale-Hayesville, Salem, OR
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Stainless Steel Pot with Lid
A well-loved Queen stainless steel pot with lid that’s ready for a new kitchen.
- Item: Stainless steel pot with lid and black handles
- Condition: “Well loved” but still usable
- Home: Pet & smoke free
- Pickup: Pick up only in Salem Heights/Triangle, Salem, OR
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Salem tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.