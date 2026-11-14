📅 Free leadership day for SDAO women leaders in Salem

SDAO’s Women in Leadership Alliance is hosting a free, full-day event focused on growing your leadership skills and connections.

Date: Thursday, December 3

Time: 8:30am–2pm

Location: Chemeketa Eola, 215 Doaks Ferry Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304

Cost: Complimentary for SDAO Women in Leadership Alliance members

The day includes:

Light continental breakfast ( 8:30–9am )

) Networking and educational sessions on adaptive leadership, high-impact communication, and building a culture of competence and care ( 9–11:45am )

) Lunch ( 11:45am–12:30pm )

) More leadership programming ( 12:30–2pm )

) Wine tasting and networking to close (2pm)

Speaker: Elissa Denton, LCSW, consultant, coach, and speaker focused on well-being and performance in high-impact professions.

How to join: Register now if you’re a Women in Leadership Alliance member and want a free, structured day to build skills and connect with other women leaders.