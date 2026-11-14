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📅 Free SDAO Women in Leadership Alliance event in Salem
📅 Free leadership day for SDAO women leaders in Salem
SDAO’s Women in Leadership Alliance is hosting a free, full-day event focused on growing your leadership skills and connections.
Date: Thursday, December 3
Time: 8:30am–2pm
Location: Chemeketa Eola, 215 Doaks Ferry Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Cost: Complimentary for SDAO Women in Leadership Alliance members
The day includes:
- Light continental breakfast (8:30–9am)
- Networking and educational sessions on adaptive leadership, high-impact communication, and building a culture of competence and care (9–11:45am)
- Lunch (11:45am–12:30pm)
- More leadership programming (12:30–2pm)
- Wine tasting and networking to close (2pm)
Speaker: Elissa Denton, LCSW, consultant, coach, and speaker focused on well-being and performance in high-impact professions.
How to join: Register now if you’re a Women in Leadership Alliance member and want a free, structured day to build skills and connect with other women leaders.
More Info: Upcoming Events SDAO Women in Leadership Alliance ...
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