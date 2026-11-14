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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Salem OR
Salem has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start. All of these pups are looking for loving homes or foster families through Hopes Haven.
Odie
Breed: Chihuahua / Corgi mix
Age: 1–2 years (young)
Gender: Male
Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut
Shelter: Hopes Haven
Why you’ll love Odie:
- Friendly with everyone he meets
- Great with dogs, cats, and kids of all ages
- About 25 lbs – a perfect "not too big, not too small" size
- Has good recall off leash on the farm and doesn’t run off
- House-trained for potty, and will relax in a crate for short periods
- Loves to cuddle and would make a fun family adventure pup
He could use more basic obedience and leash training, but he’s already got a great start and a wonderful temperament.
👉 Meet Odie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tango & Daisy
Status: Bonded pair – must be adopted together
Breeds: Tango – Chihuahua / Jack Russell Terrier mix; Daisy – Chihuahua
Ages: Tango – 8 years (senior); Daisy – 7 years (adult)
Genders: Tango – Male; Daisy – Female
Colors: Tango – white with brown/chocolate; Daisy – tan/yellow/fawn with white
Shelter: Hopes Haven
These two are longtime buddies and need a home together.
About Tango:
- 8-year-old Chihuahua/JRT mix
- More confident and social of the pair
- Neutered
- Needs dental work
About Daisy:
- 7-year-old Chihuahua
- Spayed
- Also needs dental work
- A bit shy but slowly coming around with time and patience
They’re already fixed and just need a calm, loving home that can help them with their dental care and give them a soft place to land.
👉 Meet Tango and apply to adopt on adoptapet
👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
For both: you can also apply directly at www.hopeshavenfriends.org.
Gumbo
Breed: Long-haired Chihuahua
Age: 3 years (young)
Gender: Male
Color: Black with white
Shelter: Hopes Haven (currently at Multnomah County Animal Services)
Foster or adopter needed for Gumbo.
- 3-year-old male, long-haired Chihuahua
- Being neutered (surgery scheduled)
- Very overwhelmed in the shelter, so he can come off a bit defensive at first
- Once in a quiet room and given time to decompress, he turns into a “love sponge”
He needs a patient foster or adopter who understands sensitive Chihuahuas and can give him a calm space to feel safe.
👉 View Gumbo and apply to foster or adopt on adoptapet
Or apply at www.hopeshavenfriends.org.
Missy
Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large)
Age: Young
Gender: Female
Color: Black
Shelter: Hopes Haven
Missy is a high-energy, beautiful German Shepherd mix looking for an active home.
- Needs an owner who enjoys outdoor time and exercise
- Would do best with plenty of space, ideally property with land
- Loves to run, explore, and stay busy
- Needs mental stimulation and attention to help her thrive
She’s searching for someone who understands active shepherd-type dogs and can give her the structure and activity she craves.
👉 Meet Missy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Darkey
Breed: Miniature Poodle mix
Age: About 18 months–2 years (young)
Gender: Male
Color: White
Shelter: Hopes Haven
Foster or home needed for Darkey.
- Young, joyful and energetic little dog
- Loves his humans, especially when you come home or after a bath
- Enjoys playing with other dogs
- Likes to go outside on walks
- Not fully house-trained yet, but does well if taken out often
He’ll do best with someone who can keep up with his energy and help him finish his house-training.
👉 View Darkey and apply to foster or adopt on adoptapet
Or apply at www.hopeshavenfriends.org.
Opie (Opal June)
Name on listing: Opal June, called Opie
Breed: Australian Shepherd / Pit Bull Terrier mix
Age: 1 year (young) as of 10/13
Gender: Female
Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
Weight: About 30–40 lbs
Shelter: Hopes Haven
Foster needed until adoption.
- Very sweet girl
- Good with dogs, cats, adults, and older kids
- Anxious around little kids, so she needs a home without small children
- Red nose pit / blue Aussie mix
- Up to date on shots
- Not spayed yet (they were waiting until she turned one)
She’s looking for a calmer home where she can relax and not be stressed by young children.
👉 Meet Opie and apply to foster or adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Salem, OR, please consider adopting or fostering one of these wonderful dogs through Hopes Haven. You can learn more or apply at www.hopeshavenfriends.org or through each dog’s Adoptapet link.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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