Salem has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start. All of these pups are looking for loving homes or foster families through Hopes Haven.

Breed: Chihuahua / Corgi mix

Age: 1–2 years (young)

Gender: Male

Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut

Shelter: Hopes Haven

Why you’ll love Odie:

Friendly with everyone he meets

Great with dogs, cats, and kids of all ages

About 25 lbs – a perfect "not too big, not too small" size

– a perfect "not too big, not too small" size Has good recall off leash on the farm and doesn’t run off

on the farm and doesn’t run off House-trained for potty, and will relax in a crate for short periods

for potty, and will relax in a crate for short periods Loves to cuddle and would make a fun family adventure pup

He could use more basic obedience and leash training, but he’s already got a great start and a wonderful temperament.

👉 Meet Odie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Bonded pair – must be adopted together

Breeds: Tango – Chihuahua / Jack Russell Terrier mix; Daisy – Chihuahua

Ages: Tango – 8 years (senior); Daisy – 7 years (adult)

Genders: Tango – Male; Daisy – Female

Colors: Tango – white with brown/chocolate; Daisy – tan/yellow/fawn with white

Shelter: Hopes Haven

These two are longtime buddies and need a home together.

About Tango:

8-year-old Chihuahua/JRT mix

More confident and social of the pair

of the pair Neutered

Needs dental work

About Daisy:

7-year-old Chihuahua

Spayed

Also needs dental work

A bit shy but slowly coming around with time and patience

They’re already fixed and just need a calm, loving home that can help them with their dental care and give them a soft place to land.

👉 Meet Tango and apply to adopt on adoptapet

👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For both: you can also apply directly at www.hopeshavenfriends.org.

Breed: Long-haired Chihuahua

Age: 3 years (young)

Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Shelter: Hopes Haven (currently at Multnomah County Animal Services)

Foster or adopter needed for Gumbo.

3-year-old male, long-haired Chihuahua

Being neutered (surgery scheduled)

(surgery scheduled) Very overwhelmed in the shelter , so he can come off a bit defensive at first

, so he can come off a bit defensive at first Once in a quiet room and given time to decompress, he turns into a “love sponge”

He needs a patient foster or adopter who understands sensitive Chihuahuas and can give him a calm space to feel safe.

👉 View Gumbo and apply to foster or adopt on adoptapet

Or apply at www.hopeshavenfriends.org.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large)

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Shelter: Hopes Haven

Missy is a high-energy, beautiful German Shepherd mix looking for an active home.

Needs an owner who enjoys outdoor time and exercise

Would do best with plenty of space , ideally property with land

, ideally Loves to run, explore, and stay busy

Needs mental stimulation and attention to help her thrive

She’s searching for someone who understands active shepherd-type dogs and can give her the structure and activity she craves.

👉 Meet Missy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Miniature Poodle mix

Age: About 18 months–2 years (young)

Gender: Male

Color: White

Shelter: Hopes Haven

Foster or home needed for Darkey.

Young, joyful and energetic little dog

little dog Loves his humans, especially when you come home or after a bath

Enjoys playing with other dogs

Likes to go outside on walks

Not fully house-trained yet, but does well if taken out often

He’ll do best with someone who can keep up with his energy and help him finish his house-training.

👉 View Darkey and apply to foster or adopt on adoptapet

Or apply at www.hopeshavenfriends.org.

Name on listing: Opal June, called Opie

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Pit Bull Terrier mix

Age: 1 year (young) as of 10/13

Gender: Female

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Weight: About 30–40 lbs

Shelter: Hopes Haven

Foster needed until adoption.

Very sweet girl

Good with dogs, cats, adults, and older kids

Anxious around little kids , so she needs a home without small children

, so she needs a home Red nose pit / blue Aussie mix

Up to date on shots

Not spayed yet (they were waiting until she turned one)

She’s looking for a calmer home where she can relax and not be stressed by young children.

👉 Meet Opie and apply to foster or adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Salem, OR, please consider adopting or fostering one of these wonderful dogs through Hopes Haven. You can learn more or apply at www.hopeshavenfriends.org or through each dog’s Adoptapet link.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.