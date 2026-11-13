Salem’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options in both state government and private practice. If you’re numbers‑savvy and ready for your next move, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST), State of Oregon

Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST), Location: Salem, OR (DPSST campus)

Salary: $8,060 – $12,469/month (base salary; PERS-eligible)

(base salary; PERS-eligible) Type: Full-time, management (supervisory, non-union)

Deadline: Initial review 11/23/2026; open until filled (cover letter required)

Lead budgeting, accounting, procurement, and grants for Oregon’s public safety training agency while advising executive leadership on big-picture financial strategy. This on-site role offers limited hybrid flexibility, strong state benefits, PERS retirement, and a chance to shape how public dollars support law enforcement and first responders statewide.

Employer: Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) – Office of Developmental Disabilities Services

– Office of Developmental Disabilities Services Location: Salem, OR (hybrid eligible)

Salary: $5,193 – $7,968/month (non-PERS rate)

(non-PERS rate) Type: Full-time, permanent, SEIU-represented

Deadline: 11/24/2026 (11:59 p.m. PST) – cover letter required

Review financial statements and audit reports for community-based providers serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, making sure funds are used properly and services stay strong. This role is great if you like detailed audit work, GAAP, Excel, and want hybrid flexibility plus full state benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a boutique CPA firm in Salem)

(recruiting for a boutique CPA firm in Salem) Location: Salem, OR (hybrid options)

Salary: $125,000 – $160,000/year

Type: Full-time

Join a small, growing public accounting firm where you’ll manage and review tax returns for corporations, estates, fiduciaries, and individuals. This one stands out for 5 weeks PTO, strong benefits, 401k, CPE support, Summer Fridays, and hybrid work—ideal if you have 8+ years public accounting and 2+ years in tax management with a CPA or EA.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Salem’s finance and accounting openings tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.