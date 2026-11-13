Salem’s community and social services scene is busy right now, with nonprofits and care orgs adding staff. If you like helping people and want steady, local work, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Tandem Northwest

Tandem Northwest Location: Salem, OR (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time & Part-time / On-call

Full-time & Part-time / On-call Pay: $18.25 – $21.00 per hour DOE

Support adults with developmental disabilities in daily living, social activities, and community life. No experience needed, paid training (CPR/First Aid, medication, behavior support), multiple shifts (day, swing, grave, weekends), plus health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid training.

Employer: The Salvation Army Kroc Center

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Part-time (22 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.55 per hour

Application deadline: 11/17/2026

Watch and engage kids ages 4 months–13 years in short-term childcare rooms at the Kroc Center. Good fit if you enjoy busy, active spaces and have at least 1 year working with children; CPR/First Aid/AED required or provided within 30 days.

Employer: Northwest Human Services, Inc.

Location: HOAP & HOST Programs – Salem, OR

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Pay: Not listed

Work directly with people experiencing homelessness, connecting them to medical care, housing, food, and other services. Role includes outreach, advocacy, and care coordination, with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 403(b) with match, PTO, holidays) for those with an associate degree and at least 1 year related experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.