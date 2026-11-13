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🤝 Salem OR community & social services jobs – several roles hiring
Salem’s community and social services scene is busy right now, with nonprofits and care orgs adding staff. If you like helping people and want steady, local work, these openings are worth a look.
Direct Support Professional (PT/FT Available)
- Employer: Tandem Northwest
- Location: Salem, OR (in-person)
- Type: Full-time & Part-time / On-call
- Pay: $18.25 – $21.00 per hour DOE
Support adults with developmental disabilities in daily living, social activities, and community life. No experience needed, paid training (CPR/First Aid, medication, behavior support), multiple shifts (day, swing, grave, weekends), plus health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid training.
Youth Watch Attendant
- Employer: The Salvation Army Kroc Center
- Location: Salem, OR
- Type: Part-time (22 hrs/week)
- Pay: $15.55 per hour
- Application deadline: 11/17/2026
Watch and engage kids ages 4 months–13 years in short-term childcare rooms at the Kroc Center. Good fit if you enjoy busy, active spaces and have at least 1 year working with children; CPR/First Aid/AED required or provided within 30 days.
Transitional Programs Community Health Worker (CHW I, II, III)
- Employer: Northwest Human Services, Inc.
- Location: HOAP & HOST Programs – Salem, OR
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Pay: Not listed
Work directly with people experiencing homelessness, connecting them to medical care, housing, food, and other services. Role includes outreach, advocacy, and care coordination, with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 403(b) with match, PTO, holidays) for those with an associate degree and at least 1 year related experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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