Salem’s transportation scene is busy right now, from highway crews to package delivery and dispatch. If you like staying on the move (or helping others move), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT)

Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) Location: Cascade Locks, OR (listed under Salem area)

(listed under Salem area) Type: Full-time, employee

Salary: $4,312 – $5,988/month (non-PERS range)

(non-PERS range) Application deadline: 11/30/2026

Help keep Oregon’s highways safe by operating snowplows, deicer trucks, and other heavy equipment, plus doing road, bridge, and roadside repairs. Requires a CDL-A (or ability to get one with ODOT-paid training), comfort working outdoors in all weather, and being within 45 minutes of Cascade Locks for emergency call-outs.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.10 – $31.26/hour

Schedule: Mon–Sat, 7am–5pm, one day off TBD

Drive FedEx vehicles to pick up and deliver packages while providing friendly customer service. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs (and more with help), need a valid driver’s license, be 21+, pass a DOT medical exam, and meet federal safety rules. FedEx also offers health, dental, vision, retirement, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: RiverBend Materials, a CRH company

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Listed as internship (office-based dispatch role)

Listed as (office-based dispatch role) Pay: $25.50/hour

Hours: 8–10 hours/day, 5 days/week; overtime as needed

Posting end date: 2/28/2027

Office-based role coordinating trucks that deliver rock and aggregate to job sites. You’ll schedule and dispatch drivers, handle a high volume of calls, manage cash and tickets, and work closely with drivers and plant staff. Requires strong customer service and computer skills, a valid driver’s license, and comfort in a fast-paced, sometimes high-stress environment; benefits include medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.