Salem has some very special cats waiting for calm, loving homes. All of these kitties are at the Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus and are ready to meet their new families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus

Phone: (503) 285-7722

Bennelli is a sensitive, shy kitten who is still learning how to be social with people. He can be worried about new people and new places, so he’ll do best in a calm, patient home where he can go at his own pace.

If you’re willing to give a gentle kitten time and space to blossom, Bennelli could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Bennelli and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Color: Red tabby & white

Red tabby & white Weight: 7.8 lbs

7.8 lbs Shelter: Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus

Phone: (503) 285-7722

Viola is a sweet young cat who loves cheek and chin scratches and is an expert biscuit-maker. She’s also got a great “elevator butt” when she’s happy and being petted.

If you’re looking for a friendly companion to share quiet time and cuddles, Viola may be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Viola and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus

Phone: (503) 285-7722

Marabel is currently in a foster home, but she’s still fully available for adoption. She loves cheek and chin scratches, enjoys being around people, and has been known to shower her favorite humans with love. She sounds like a wonderful buddy for curling up on the couch and watching a movie.

Because she can get overstimulated with too much petting, she’ll do best with adopters who can read her signals and give her breaks when she needs them.

👉 Meet Marabel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Salem, OR area and one of these cats caught your eye, please call the Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus at (503) 285-7722 or visit their website to start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these cats find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.