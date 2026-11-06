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🎁 Free Furniture Finds in Salem — Sofas Up for Grabs
Freebies are popping up around Salem, and a couple of neighbors are giving away furniture at no cost. If you’re setting up a new place or just need extra seating, these might be a good fit.
Free Loveseat
Item: Free loveseat
Condition: Not stated (offered as-is)
Location: Faye Wright/Judson, South Salem, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
A neighbor in South Salem is giving away a loveseat for free. You’ll need to pick it up in South Salem, so be sure you have a vehicle and help to move it.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Couch
Item: Free couch
Condition: Not stated (offered as-is)
Location: Faye Wright/Judson, South Salem, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
Another neighbor nearby is offering a couch at no cost. This is also pickup only in South Salem, so plan for transportation and lifting help.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.