🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Salem OR

Salem has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for their forever homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups would love to meet you.

Breed: Rottweiler / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Rottweiler / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 5 months)

(about 5 months) Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Weight: About 53 lbs

About 53 lbs Adoption fee: $495

Shelter: The Asher House (Salem, OR)

About Lucky:

Lucky is a big-hearted puppy with tons of energy and a love for toys of all kinds—bones, ropes, balls, you name it. He came to The Asher House as an owner surrender and is now looking for a family who can keep up with his playful spirit and help him grow into a well-mannered adult dog.

👉 Meet Lucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rottweiler / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Rottweiler / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 5 months)

(about 5 months) Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Weight: About 53 lbs

About 53 lbs Adoption fee: $495

Shelter: The Asher House (Salem, OR)

About Chunky:

Chunky came in with his brother Lucky and has just as much puppy charm. He’s a fun-loving youngster who thinks life is best when toys are involved. Chunky is ready for a home that can give him training, exercise, and lots of love as he grows.

👉 Meet Chunky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / Shepherd (mixed)

Husky / Shepherd (mixed) Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn & White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn & White Adoption fee: $295

Shelter: The Asher House (Salem, OR)

About Elliot:

Elliot is a handsome Husky/Shepherd mix with a striking tan-and-white coat. As a young dog, he’ll likely enjoy plenty of exercise, mental games, and time with his people. If you love active, smart dogs, Elliot could be a great match.

👉 Meet Elliot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Staffordshire Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (medium)

Staffordshire Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Adult (about 7.5 years)

(about 7.5 years) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Weight: About 94 lbs

About 94 lbs Adoption fee: $295

Shelter: The Asher House (Salem, OR)

About Zelda:

Zelda is a big, beautiful cuddle bug with a heart to match her size. She was surrendered when her previous family couldn’t find housing that allowed her breed, so she’s looking for a new home through no fault of her own. Zelda loves affection and has lots of love left to give.

👉 Meet Zelda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd / Retriever mix (unknown types)

Shepherd / Retriever mix (unknown types) Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus

Phone: (503) 285-7722

About Lauren:

Lauren is a sweet, shy girl who may be nervous with new people and places. She’ll do best in a calm, patient home that lets her warm up at her own pace. She has high energy and will need good exercise and positive outlets to help her feel her best. If you like gentle, sensitive dogs, Lauren could be your match.

👉 Meet Lauren and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Chihuahua mix

Labrador Retriever / Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus

Phone: (503) 285-7722

About Dobby:

Dobby is a self-described “cuddle bug” who aims straight for your heart. He can be shy and nervous with new people, touch, and environments, so he’ll need a calm, understanding home that lets him go at his own speed. If you’re looking for a loving companion and don’t mind taking things slow at first, Dobby might be the one.

👉 Meet Dobby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Salem, OR, please consider visiting The Asher House or the Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus to meet these dogs in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.