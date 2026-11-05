📣 Salem, OR Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles $60K+

Salem’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from tech to healthcare to local nonprofits. If you’re ready for a change, these roles span remote enterprise sales, community impact, and healthcare outreach.

Employer: Docusign

Docusign Location: Remote (listed for Salem, OR )

(listed for ) Type: Full-time, individual contributor

Salary: Base varies by state; ranges shown include ~$141,000–$231,625 depending on location, plus bonus and RSUs

High-level enterprise sales role owning some of Docusign’s largest U.S. accounts, focused on both new logos and growing existing customers. Best for a seasoned software/SaaS closer (15+ years) who can run complex, multi-million-dollar deals and is comfortable with heavy travel and C‑suite relationships.

Employer: Boys and Girls Club of Salem, Marion and Polk Counties

Location: Salem, OR (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$62,500 per year

Front-line fundraising and relationship role building partnerships with local employers, sponsors, and donors to support youth programs. Great fit if you enjoy being out in the community, doing sales-style outreach with a mission focus, and growing sponsorships and mid-level giving.

Employer: Serenity Hospice (Addus HomeCare)

Location: Salem, OR and surrounding area

Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible)

Relationship-driven healthcare sales role focused on growing hospice referrals and educating providers and families about services. Ideal if you have hospice/home health or healthcare marketing experience and like being in the field, building referral networks, and owning a territory.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.