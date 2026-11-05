💻 Salem, Oregon IT Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Salem’s tech scene is busy right now—state agencies, healthcare, and private companies are all hiring for solid IT roles, from help desk to senior cloud and AI leaders.

Below are several standout openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Salem, OR (multi‑cloud enterprise role)

(multi‑cloud enterprise role) Salary: $144,200 – $288,400 + bonus and equity eligibility

+ bonus and equity eligibility Type: Full-time

Lead the multi‑cloud strategy across GCP, AWS, and Azure for CVS’s Health100 platform. This is a senior leadership role owning cloud architecture, automation (Terraform, IaC, CI/CD), SRE partnership, and platform reliability at massive scale.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Remote (US-based, including Salem, OR)

Salary: $140,000 – $160,000 + annual incentive

+ annual incentive Type: Full-time, remote

Design the knowledge graph and data architecture behind Pearson’s next‑gen AI-powered K–12 assessment systems. Ideal if you love knowledge graphs, ontologies, graph/semantic tech, and retrieval‑grounded AI.

Employer: Oregon Health Authority

Location: Salem, OR (remote role)

(remote role) Salary: $6,846 – $10,344/month (non‑PERS range)

(non‑PERS range) Type: Full-time, permanent, remote, SEIU-represented

Senior SQL Server / Azure SQL DBA role supporting enterprise databases and Azure data platforms. You’ll handle performance, HA/DR, security, modernization, and automation across mission‑critical health systems.

Employer: Oregon Health Authority – Oregon State Hospital

Location: Salem, OR (hybrid)

(hybrid) Salary: $5,178 – $7,831/month (non‑PERS range)

(non‑PERS range) Type: Full-time, permanent, hybrid, SEIU-represented

Modernize hospital apps by moving MS Access tools onto Power Platform, SQL Server, and data warehouse tech. Great fit if you enjoy building Power Apps/Automate solutions that directly support patient care and hospital operations.

Employer: Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT)

Location: Salem, OR – Transportation Building (hybrid)

Salary: $6,846 – $10,344/month (non‑PERS range)

(non‑PERS range) Type: Full-time, permanent, SEIU-represented

Act as the bridge between business and IT for major transportation systems. You’ll lead requirements, documentation, testing, and deployments for a mix of vendor and custom apps, with strong work/life balance and public service benefits.

Employer: Agility Robotics

Location: Salem, OR (hybrid or fully remote from US)

Salary: Not listed (includes equity, 401(k) match, and strong benefits)

Not listed (includes equity, 401(k) match, and strong benefits) Type: Full-time

Join the new Simulation team building the core simulation stack for humanoid robots. You’ll work in C++ and Python with physics simulators (MuJoCo, Isaac Sim, Gazebo, etc.) to support RL training, system ID, and high‑fidelity robot models.

Employer: Oregon State Legislature – Legislative Administration Committee

Location: Oregon State Capitol, Salem, OR (onsite)

Salary: $4,681 – $7,019/month

Type: Full-time, limited duration (through 2027 session)

Front-line IT support role for lawmakers and staff, working with M365, Teams, OneDrive, Windows 11, and hardware troubleshooting. Perfect if you like hands‑on support and being in the middle of the action at the Capitol.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and keep talent in mind for future roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.