🏥 Salem, OR Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Healthcare hiring around Salem, OR is busy right now, from hands-on patient care to leadership and travel therapy. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Labcorp

Labcorp Location: Salem, OR

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Tue–Thu 10am–7pm; Fri–Sat 8am–5pm; extra hours as needed

Tue–Thu 10am–7pm; Fri–Sat 8am–5pm; extra hours as needed Salary: Not listed

Work in a patient service center or client office doing blood draws, specimen processing, and light lab testing. Good fit if you have phlebotomy experience or certification and want strong benefits plus a quarterly performance bonus program.

Employer: Labcorp

Labcorp Location: Salem, OR

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri between 7am–7pm; rotating Saturdays; travel to sites

Mon–Fri between 7am–7pm; rotating Saturdays; travel to sites Salary: Not listed

Float between locations, drawing labs for all ages and supporting multiple clinics. Great if you have 1+ year of phlebotomy, a clean driving record, and like variety in your day plus Labcorp’s full benefits and quarterly incentive plan.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Location: Salem, OR (home health)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,120–$127,680/year + benefits

+ benefits Bonus: $10,000 sign-on for external candidates

Provide PT in patients’ homes to improve mobility, safety, and independence, working with an interdisciplinary team. Ideal if you’re a licensed PT with 1+ year of experience looking for strong pay, growth paths, and home-health flexibility.

Employer: Therapy Partners Group (Northwest Rehabilitation & Associates)

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $32–$38/hour, DOE

Help deliver outpatient ortho care across Salem/Keizer/Dallas under PT direction. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, CEU reimbursement, and room to grow in a well-established clinic.

Employer: Therapy Partners Group (Northwest Rehabilitation & Associates)

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$100,000/year, DOE

Lead evaluations and treatment plans for outpatient ortho patients in a busy, long-standing practice. Perks include relocation support, New Grad Success Program, Advanced Clinical Pathways, CEU reimbursement, PTO, 401(k) match, and performance incentives.

Employer: Mosaic Management Inc

Location: Corporate/Home Office – Salem, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $165,000–$185,000/year, DOE

Provide clinical leadership for regional teams supporting senior living communities, focusing on quality, compliance, and training. Best for an RN with 5–7+ years in assisted living, memory care, or long-term care who’s ready for a high-impact leadership role.

Employer: Eye Care Physicians & Surgeons

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Run the billing department for a busy, award-winning eye care group, overseeing claims, A/R, denials, and a team of billers. Great match if you have 5+ years medical billing and 3+ years in a lead/manager role, plus strong revenue cycle skills.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Travel contract (listed as Internship)

(listed as Internship) Pay: $2,057/week (36 hrs/week, 9-hr day shifts)

(36 hrs/week, 9-hr day shifts) Length: 13 weeks, start 11/30/2026

Acute care OT travel role with day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, and travel stipends. Good for OTs wanting solid weekly pay and a supportive travel agency.

Employer: Optum / LHC Group

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Per diem

Pay: $27.25–$40.90/hour (based on full-time equivalent)

Provide in-home PTA services under PT supervision, focusing on mobility, safety, and documentation. Nice option if you want flexible hours with big-system benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Garrison Pallet

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $4,000–$7,000/month, depending on live-in vs. off-site

Run day-to-day operations of an adult foster home, including staffing, care plans, meds, and budgets. Best for someone with real adult foster care or residential care experience who’s ready to fully manage a home and hire their own team.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Travel, full-time

Pay: $2,165/week (40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)

(40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts) Length: 13 weeks, start 11/30/2026

Acute care OT contract with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, housing options, and full medical/vision/dental. Good if you want slightly higher weekly pay and strong recruiter support.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Travel contract (listed as Internship)

(listed as Internship) Pay: $1,856/week (36 hrs/week, 9-hr day shifts)

(36 hrs/week, 9-hr day shifts) Length: 13 weeks, start 11/30/2026

Another acute care OT option at Salem Hospital with weekly pay, housing support, and license reimbursement. Worth comparing if you’re shopping multiple agencies for the same market.

Employer: Willamette Dental

Location: Albany & Lents (SE Portland) – listed under Salem area search

– listed under Salem area search Type: Full-time

Schedule: Rotating – Week A: 4 days (40 hrs) at Liberty; Week B: 3 days (30 hrs) at Lents

Rotating – Week A: 4 days (40 hrs) at Liberty; Week B: 3 days (30 hrs) at Lents Salary: $262,500–$350,000/year, depending on production

Provide pediatric dental care including sedation and hospital-based anesthesia, following an evidence-based model. Strong fit for a board-eligible or board-certified pediatric dentist seeking high earning potential plus robust benefits and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like this tend to open often around Salem.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.