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Salem
🏥 Salem, OR Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
5 days ago
Healthcare hiring around Salem, OR is busy right now, from hands-on patient care to leadership and travel therapy. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.
Phlebotomist w/Testing – PAML
- Employer: Labcorp
- Location: Salem, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Tue–Thu 10am–7pm; Fri–Sat 8am–5pm; extra hours as needed
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a patient service center or client office doing blood draws, specimen processing, and light lab testing. Good fit if you have phlebotomy experience or certification and want strong benefits plus a quarterly performance bonus program.
Phlebotomist Float w/Testing – PAML
- Employer: Labcorp
- Location: Salem, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri between 7am–7pm; rotating Saturdays; travel to sites
- Salary: Not listed
Float between locations, drawing labs for all ages and supporting multiple clinics. Great if you have 1+ year of phlebotomy, a clean driving record, and like variety in your day plus Labcorp’s full benefits and quarterly incentive plan.
Physical Therapist – Home Health
- Employer: Optum / Amedisys
- Location: Salem, OR (home health)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,120–$127,680/year + benefits
- Bonus: $10,000 sign-on for external candidates
Provide PT in patients’ homes to improve mobility, safety, and independence, working with an interdisciplinary team. Ideal if you’re a licensed PT with 1+ year of experience looking for strong pay, growth paths, and home-health flexibility.
Physical Therapy Assistant – Outpatient
- Employer: Therapy Partners Group (Northwest Rehabilitation & Associates)
- Location: Salem, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $32–$38/hour, DOE
Help deliver outpatient ortho care across Salem/Keizer/Dallas under PT direction. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, CEU reimbursement, and room to grow in a well-established clinic.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient
- Employer: Therapy Partners Group (Northwest Rehabilitation & Associates)
- Location: Salem, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000–$100,000/year, DOE
Lead evaluations and treatment plans for outpatient ortho patients in a busy, long-standing practice. Perks include relocation support, New Grad Success Program, Advanced Clinical Pathways, CEU reimbursement, PTO, 401(k) match, and performance incentives.
Nursing Director of Health Services
- Employer: Mosaic Management Inc
- Location: Corporate/Home Office – Salem, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $165,000–$185,000/year, DOE
Provide clinical leadership for regional teams supporting senior living communities, focusing on quality, compliance, and training. Best for an RN with 5–7+ years in assisted living, memory care, or long-term care who’s ready for a high-impact leadership role.
Medical Billing Manager – Optometry & Ophthalmology
- Employer: Eye Care Physicians & Surgeons
- Location: Salem, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Run the billing department for a busy, award-winning eye care group, overseeing claims, A/R, denials, and a team of billers. Great match if you have 5+ years medical billing and 3+ years in a lead/manager role, plus strong revenue cycle skills.
Travel Acute Care Occupational Therapist – $2,057/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Salem, OR
- Type: Travel contract (listed as Internship)
- Pay: $2,057/week (36 hrs/week, 9-hr day shifts)
- Length: 13 weeks, start 11/30/2026
Acute care OT travel role with day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, and travel stipends. Good for OTs wanting solid weekly pay and a supportive travel agency.
Physical Therapy Assistant – Home Health (Per Diem)
- Employer: Optum / LHC Group
- Location: Salem, OR
- Type: Per diem
- Pay: $27.25–$40.90/hour (based on full-time equivalent)
Provide in-home PTA services under PT supervision, focusing on mobility, safety, and documentation. Nice option if you want flexible hours with big-system benefits and growth potential.
Adult Foster Care Home Manager
- Employer: Garrison Pallet
- Location: Salem, OR
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $4,000–$7,000/month, depending on live-in vs. off-site
Run day-to-day operations of an adult foster home, including staffing, care plans, meds, and budgets. Best for someone with real adult foster care or residential care experience who’s ready to fully manage a home and hire their own team.
Travel Acute Care Occupational Therapist – $2,165/week
- Employer: PRN Healthcare
- Location: Salem, OR
- Type: Travel, full-time
- Pay: $2,165/week (40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)
- Length: 13 weeks, start 11/30/2026
Acute care OT contract with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, housing options, and full medical/vision/dental. Good if you want slightly higher weekly pay and strong recruiter support.
Travel Acute Care Occupational Therapist – $1,856/week
- Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Salem, OR
- Type: Travel contract (listed as Internship)
- Pay: $1,856/week (36 hrs/week, 9-hr day shifts)
- Length: 13 weeks, start 11/30/2026
Another acute care OT option at Salem Hospital with weekly pay, housing support, and license reimbursement. Worth comparing if you’re shopping multiple agencies for the same market.
Pediatric Dentist
- Employer: Willamette Dental
- Location: Albany & Lents (SE Portland) – listed under Salem area search
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Rotating – Week A: 4 days (40 hrs) at Liberty; Week B: 3 days (30 hrs) at Lents
- Salary: $262,500–$350,000/year, depending on production
Provide pediatric dental care including sedation and hospital-based anesthesia, following an evidence-based model. Strong fit for a board-eligible or board-certified pediatric dentist seeking high earning potential plus robust benefits and PTO.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like this tend to open often around Salem.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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