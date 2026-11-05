🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Salem, OR

Salem’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from hotels to local spots and campus dining. If you like working with people, food, or both, there are some solid options open today.

Employer: Aramark

Aramark Location: Salem, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll cook a variety of dishes using standardized recipes, work with pro kitchen equipment, and keep a clean, safe station. Great fit if you already have cook experience and want steady hours in an institutional setting.

Employer: Aramark

Aramark Location: Salem, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on baking role where you prep doughs, run ovens and mixers, and follow set recipes. Ideal if you’ve baked professionally before and want consistent work with clear food safety standards.

Employer: HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: $16.50–$17.00/hour

Front desk role at an extended-stay hotel: greet guests, handle check-ins/outs, take payments, and coordinate with housekeeping. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and room to grow in hotel management.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Back-of-house position cooking Panda’s menu, leading kitchen tasks, and keeping quality high in a fast-paced setting. Offers free meals on shift, benefits for full-time, 401(k) with match, and clear paths into leadership.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role greeting guests, serving food, running the register, and keeping the restaurant clean. No experience needed—paid training, flexible schedules, free meals, and strong growth opportunities.

Employer: Highgate

Location: Residence Inn Salem, Salem, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly, amount not listed

Hotel front office role handling guest check-ins/outs, reservations, and local info. Full-time employees get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, vacation, and sick leave.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role details are the same.)

Employer: Archive Coffee and Bar

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Not specified (in-person)

Not specified (in-person) Salary: $16.55/hour + tip pool

Serve food and drinks in a busy, craft-focused coffee and bar setting where teamwork and hospitality matter. Includes PTO, free shift meals and drinks, and 70% off additional food and drinks; serving experience required.

Employer: ginza sushi & ramen salem

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Part-time (16–24 hours/week expected)

(16–24 hours/week expected) Salary: $17.00–$20.00/hour

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, organizing equipment, and helping with basic prep and bussing. Good entry point into restaurants, with flexible schedules and an employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.