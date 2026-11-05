🎓 Salem, OR Education Jobs with Multiple Openings

Salem’s education scene is busy right now, with options both in local schools and remote roles tied to our area. If you like helping people learn—kids or adults—these are worth a look.

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer Location: Salem, OR (must live in Oregon or Washington )

(must live in ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Train sales teams in a mix of classroom, workshops, and on-the-floor coaching for Verizon’s largest premium retailer. This role is great if you love teaching adults, enjoy travel (about 50%), and want paid training, flexible time off, health benefits, 401k, tuition help, and Verizon discounts.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Remote (listed for Salem, OR)

(listed for Salem, OR) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $80,000 + annual incentive program

+ annual incentive program Application deadline: Monday, Nov 9, 2026 (may be extended)

Develop K–12 ELA test questions and assessments used by states and districts across the U.S. You’ll use both your teaching background and AI tools to build and review content, work with educators, and help shape large-scale assessments from home.

Employer: Salem-Keizer Public Schools

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Temporary, Licensed, 1.0 FTE

Salary (prorated based on FTE): $53,831 – $105,956

Teach a 3rd grade class and run a full instructional program to help students reach their academic potential. This is a temporary role with virtual or in-person interviews and a clear salary range, ideal if you want district experience or are between long-term contracts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related roles and future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.