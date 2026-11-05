🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Salem, Oregon

Salem’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for part-time and full-time roles. If you like helping customers, building displays, or leading a team, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Salem, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Customer Service Associate role helping shoppers with home improvement projects across departments like Appliances, Garden, Tools, Paint, and more. Comes with flexible schedules, access to health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with company match, employee stock purchase program, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Salem, OR

Type: Part-time (weekday-focused)

Salary: Not listed

Merchandising Services Associate role setting up displays, updating signs and prices, and keeping products easy to find. Good fit if you like hands-on work, weekday schedules, and behind-the-scenes tasks, with access to benefits, tuition assistance, 401(k) match, stock purchase program, and 10% discount.

Employer: American Eagle Outfitters

Location: Salem, OR, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the merchandising strategy in-store, coach a team, and make sure floorsets, displays, and fitting rooms all hit AEO brand standards. Great for someone with retail management experience who enjoys training others, driving sales, and planning merch moves, plus you get 40% off at AE & Aerie and chances to win free merch in store contests.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.