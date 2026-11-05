📋 Salem OR Admin & Clerical Jobs with Multiple Openings

Salem has a nice mix of office roles right now, from healthcare front desks to the State Capitol. Good options here if you like organized work, steady hours, and helping people.

Employer: Oregon Health Authority

Oregon Health Authority Location: Salem, OR (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Part-time, job-share (2 permanent positions)

Part-time, job-share (2 permanent positions) Salary: $4,312 – $5,988/month (non-PERS range)

(non-PERS range) Deadline: 11/16/2026

This role supports the EDGE unit with scheduling, tracking projects, and handling sensitive info. Great fit if you have solid admin experience, strong Word/Excel/Outlook skills, and want state benefits with a predictable half-day schedule.

Employer: Journeys...A Center for Your Soul

Location: Salem, OR (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (~28 hrs/week)

Part-time (~28 hrs/week) Salary: $19.00 – $21.00/hour

This small mental health clinic needs someone who can run the front desk and handle behavioral health billing from claims to follow-up. Monday–Thursday schedule, paid time off, store discounts, and a cozy wellness setting (yes, including kittens and fish).

Employer: WorkSource Oregon (for a local acupuncture clinic)

(for a local acupuncture clinic) Location: Salem, OR

Type: Full-time (approx. 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m., Mon–Fri, some flexibility)

Full-time (approx. 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m., Mon–Fri, some flexibility) Salary: $18 – $22/hour

You’ll greet patients, manage phones and scheduling, handle EMR updates, and help with basic billing and insurance checks. Good for someone with strong customer service, basic computer skills, and interest in a calm healthcare setting.

Employer: Salem Heart Center, PC

Location: Salem, OR (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Salary: $18.00 – $21.00/hour

Join a busy cardiology clinic managing patient records, release-of-information requests, and EHR (EPIC preferred). Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO—ideal if you already have medical records experience and like detail-heavy work.

Employer: Jamison Hanson LLC

Location: Salem, OR (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $22.00 – $25.00/hour

Lead the front office for a tax and wealth advisory firm—phones, scheduling, client onboarding, and keeping projects on track. Great if you have 5+ years admin experience, type 40+ wpm, and want solid benefits plus room to grow.

Employer: Professional Interpreters, Inc

Location: Salem, OR 97305 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 10:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

Full-time, Mon–Fri, 10:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m. Salary: From $16.50/hour

Perfect if you’re bilingual (English & Spanish or another language) and like fast-paced office work. You’ll schedule interpreters, answer phones, do data entry, and may also interpret in medical, education, or legal settings.

Employer: State of Oregon – Legislative Assembly

Location: Oregon State Capitol, Salem, OR (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, limited duration (through June 30, 2027)

Full-time, limited duration (through June 30, 2027) Salary: $4,080 – $6,119/month (base, before PERS)

(base, before PERS) Deadline: 11/17/2026

Work for Senator Sara Gelser Blouin’s office during the 2027 session—track bills, draft newsletters and talking points, support events, and help constituents. Great for someone with a bachelor’s degree, strong writing skills, and interest in public policy and equity.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, duties, and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.