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💰 Salem, OR Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple Openings
Salem’s finance scene is busy right now, with options in both public service and private firms. If you’re an experienced accounting or tax pro, there are some strong leadership roles open.
Audit Senior Manager (Government Services)
- Employer: Jobot (Top 100 CPA firm)
- Location: Salem, OR (hybrid)
- Salary: $170,000 – $215,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
Lead audits for state and local governments with a firm that offers 5 weeks PTO, 5% 401(k) match, and a clear partner track. Ideal if you have 7–10 years in public accounting, a CPA, and deep experience with government audits (GAGAS/GAAS/Uniform Guidance).
Tax Manager – Client Services
- Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a long-established Salem CPA firm)
- Location: Salem, OR (hybrid)
- Salary: $85,000 – $135,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
Manage your own portfolio of individual and small-business clients at a tenured local firm with 4.5+ weeks PTO, 4% 401(k) match, and 100% paid employee benefits. Best for CPAs/EA/Oregon LTCs with 5–10 years of tax work who enjoy direct client relationships and advisory work.
Grant Accounting Manager (Accounting Manager 1)
- Employer: State of Oregon – Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM)
- Location: Salem, OR (Fairview Industrial) – hybrid/remote options
- Salary: $6,834 – $10,569 per month
- Type: Full-time, permanent, state employee
- Application deadline: 11/29/2026
Oversee grant accounting for a $1.3B federal grant program, leading the grant accounting team and shaping policy for statewide emergency management funding. Great fit if you have supervisory or lead experience, strong grant compliance (2 CFR 200) skills, and want state benefits (PERS, medical/dental/vision, paid leave, and holidays).
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on duties and requirements, and it might be a better fit than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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