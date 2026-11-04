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🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Salem, Oregon
Salem’s retail scene is busy right now, with grocery and auto stores looking for friendly, reliable people. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with options for day, evening, and night shifts.
Produce Clerk (Part-Time)
- Employer: Fred Meyer
- Location: Salem, OR
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help keep the produce section fresh, stocked, and welcoming. This role is great if you like staying active, helping customers with product questions, and don’t mind a fast-paced environment. Food handler’s card required after hire.
Front End Entry Level (Part-Time)
- Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)
- Location: Salem, OR
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed (weekly pay, competitive wages)
Be the friendly face at checkout—ringing up orders, bagging, grabbing carts, and keeping the front of the store running smoothly. Flexible schedules, store discounts, and training make this a solid first job or a good fit if you’re returning to work.
Night Crew Stocker (Part-Time)
- Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)
- Location: Salem, OR
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed (weekly pay, competitive wages)
Overnight and varied shifts stocking shelves, working freight, and keeping aisles clean and organized. Good for night owls or anyone who prefers physical work behind the scenes instead of constant customer interaction.
Part Sales Manager – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Salem, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a team, drive sales, and keep an AutoZone store running smoothly. This is a step-up role with leadership duties, customer service, and inventory oversight—nice fit if you’ve got retail experience and want to grow into management.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple openings and flexible schedules.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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