🚚 Salem, OR Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Salem’s logistics scene is busy right now, from schools to global shippers. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping goods, orders, and vendors moving smoothly.

Employer: Salem-Keizer Public Schools

Salem-Keizer Public Schools Location: Salem, OR

Type: Full-time, Permanent , Administrative (Non-Licensed)

Full-time, , Administrative (Non-Licensed) Salary: $130,592 – $152,774/year

Lead district-wide purchasing and contracting to support student success and responsible use of public funds. This is a high-impact role for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 5+ years in public procurement who wants to shape strategy, policies, and vendor relationships across the whole school system.

Employer: A.P. Moller – Maersk

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Full-time, Direct Hire

Full-time, Direct Hire Schedule: Thu–Mon, 9:00 PM – 5:30 AM (weekends required, consecutive days off)

(weekends required, consecutive days off) Pay: $20–$21/hour

Hands-on warehouse role with a global logistics leader, using cherry pickers, pallet jacks, and RF scanners to pick orders, build pallets, and load/unload trucks. Comes with full benefits, 15 days PTO, 401(k) + match, and steady overnight hours if you like working when it’s quiet.

Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for an employer near Salem)

(recruiting for an employer near Salem) Location: Near Salem, OR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Senior role leading the full purchasing function—setting strategy, managing big spend categories, and building strong supplier partnerships. Best fit for someone with a bachelor’s degree, 7+ years in procurement/supply chain, and at least 5 years managing teams, ready to drive cost savings and supply continuity.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—good logistics experience travels well between roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.