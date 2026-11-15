Salem’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like fashion, fitness, or big-box bargains. Here are a few strong full-time picks hiring locally.

Employer: Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica)

Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica) Location: Salem, NH – Mall at Rockingham Park

– Mall at Rockingham Park Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus/commission eligible)

This is a hands-on store manager role leading the team on the sales floor, coaching staff, and driving sales for a global eyewear brand. Good fit if you have 2+ years leadership in retail and enjoy fashion, customer experience, and growing a team.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Location: Salem, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk style role where you welcome members, handle sign-ups and questions, and support sales and retention. Great if you like a fitness/club environment, enjoy talking with people, and can stay calm and friendly when solving member issues.

Employer: Ocean State Job Lot

Location: Salem, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.75 – $16.75/hour

This role mixes customer service, cashiering, and merchandising with a bit of team oversight. Comes with a 30% employee discount, paid time off, health benefits, and 401(k), plus chances to grow through tuition help and profit sharing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.