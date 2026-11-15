Salem has some very special dogs hoping for a fresh start and a loving home. Each one has a different story, but all three are ready to be someone’s new best friend.

Breed: Standard Schnauzer / Poodle (Miniature) mix (Schnoodle)

Standard Schnauzer / Poodle (Miniature) mix (Schnoodle) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Critter Cavalry Rescue New England - NH Chapter

Location: Salem, NH

Blondie is a petite Schnoodle who mostly wants one thing: a person to belong to. She came from a senior couple’s home where there were too many dogs from unplanned breeding, and now she’s ready for a calmer, more focused home where she can really shine.

She is happiest when she’s close to her humans, and would be a wonderful match for someone who is home often and wants a loyal little shadow by their side.

👉 Meet Blondie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog / Australian Cattle Dog mix

American Bulldog / Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Young (about 6–7 months)

Young (about 6–7 months) Gender: Male

Male Weight: ~25 lbs now, expected around 40 lbs full grown

~25 lbs now, expected around 40 lbs full grown Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Critter Cavalry Rescue New England - NH Chapter

Location: Salem, NH

Marshall is described as “the unicorn puppy” — a rare mix of bulldog looks with a soft, easygoing nature. At 6–7 months old, he’s still a pup but doesn’t come with all the usual “puppy headaches.”

If you want puppy cuteness without constant chaos, Marshall could be your guy. He’s a great size for many homes and is expected to stay on the medium side when fully grown.

👉 Meet Marshall and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Corgi / Pomsky mix

Corgi / Pomsky mix Age: Adult (4 years old)

Adult (4 years old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption Fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)

(no adoption fee listed) Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Salem, NH)

Location: Salem, NH

Gemma is a 4-year-old, energetic girl with an overall good temperament and good health, according to her current family. She has plenty of energy and would likely enjoy an active home.

Her owners share that she has become increasingly aggressive toward their other dog, and with a young child in the house, they feel she needs a different home that’s a better fit. Gemma may do best as the only dog or in a home experienced with managing dog behavior.

👉 Meet Gemma and contact her owner through adoptapet

If you’re in or near Salem, NH, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. A quick share or call could be the step that gets them into a loving forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.