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📣 Salem, NH Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings
Salem’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from internships to full‑time closers. If you like talking to people and chasing targets, there’s something here for you.
Northeast - Sales Internship NY-NJ-CT (Comparion) - Summer 2027
- Employer: Comparion Insurance Agency (a Liberty Mutual company)
- Location: Salem, NH (in-person)
- Type: Full-time, Summer Internship (11 weeks)
- Pay: Salary range not listed
In this in-person Summer 2027 sales internship, you’ll learn how to grow sales through cold calling, events, sourcing strategies, CRM tools, and even social media for sales reps. Built for students graduating Dec 2027–May 2028, with a big focus on networking, training, and a possible path into a full-time sales role.
B2B Sales Representative
- Employer: Cabinet Outlet, LLC (for CEO Exchange services)
- Location: Salem, NH (in-person, Southern NH / New England territory)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $50,000 – $68,600 per year
This B2B role sells social media management, digital tools, websites, CRMs, and more to local businesses. You’ll generate leads, attend events, run demos, manage a CRM pipeline, and close deals—great fit if you like tech, prospecting, and building long-term business relationships.
Sales & Marketing Specialist
- Employer: Power Play Factory Gear
- Location: Salem, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20,000 – $40,000 base + commission (uncapped)
Sell custom team uniforms and apparel to hockey and other sports programs while also handling graphic design and social media marketing. You’ll own the full sales cycle, design jersey mockups, run Instagram/Facebook/TikTok content, and earn commission on every account and order—ideal if you know hockey and can design in Illustrator/Photoshop/Canva.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has extra details or related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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