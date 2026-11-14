Salem’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands hiring across town. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, these full-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Macy’s

Macy’s Location: Salem, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for performance-based incentives/bonuses)

Front-of-store selling role where you help customers find what they need, hit sales goals, and keep the floor and fitting rooms looking great. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, merchandise discounts, and performance incentives.

Employer: Ocean State Job Lot

Location: Salem, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.75 – $16.75/hour

Mix of customer service, merchandising, and light leadership over assigned associates. You’ll handle complex POS transactions, set displays, restock, and help keep the store safe and organized. Includes 30% discount, PTO, health benefits, 401(k), profit sharing, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: Carter’s

Location: Salem, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Leadership role helping run a busy children’s clothing store—coaching the team, driving sales, planning merchandising, and building customer loyalty. Offers health and mental health benefits, PTO, holidays, parental leave, 30% discount, referral bonuses, and tuition-free education options (GED to bachelor’s).

Employer: Bob’s Discount Furniture

Location: Salem, NH

Type: Full-time (and part-time options mentioned)

(and part-time options mentioned) Expected Earnings: $45,000 – $65,000/year (hourly advance + uncapped commission)

Sales role helping customers design their homes in a low-pressure, commission environment. Strong fit if you like people, home décor, and chasing goals. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO (vacation, sick, holidays, birthday), employee discounts, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.