🛒 Salem, NH Retail Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles

Salem’s retail scene is busy right now—big chains and local boutiques are all hiring. If you like helping people shop (and maybe grabbing an employee discount), this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Altar'd State

Altar'd State Location: 206 Rockingham Park, Salem, NH

206 Rockingham Park, Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Warm, fashion-focused women’s boutique where you greet guests, style outfits, ring sales, and keep the store looking beautiful. Best if you’re 18+, love fashion, and can work nights and weekends.

Employer: Carhartt

Location: Retail store, Salem, NH

Retail store, Type: Seasonal / Temporary, On-site

Pay: $17.00–$20.40/hour (based on experience)

Help shoppers find rugged workwear while repping the Carhartt brand. Good fit if you’ve done retail before and like talking with customers and keeping displays sharp.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2142

Location: 326 N Broadway, Salem, NH 03079

326 N Broadway, Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$34/hour + possible premiums & incentives

Lead the Home department team, help customers on the sales floor, and keep displays in order. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, PTO, and access to tuition-paid education programs.

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

Location: Salem, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting from $16.50/hour

Front-end role checking out members, promoting memberships, and keeping the area clean. Weekly pay, store discounts, and access to health, retirement, and stock purchase benefits (eligibility varies).

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

Location: Salem, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting from $16.75/hour

Hands-on job stocking and rotating fresh fruits and veggies, helping members, and keeping displays clean. Expect lifting up to 50 lbs and working in cooler areas.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Salem, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll be the in-store LG expert, explaining TVs and home theater gear in simple terms and coaching other sales associates. Great if you like tech and have at least 1 year of sales or customer service.

Employer: J.Crew Factory

Location: Tuscan Village, Salem, NH

Tuscan Village, Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: $14.25–$16.25/hour, ~15–20 hrs/week

Help shoppers find their style, support store tasks, and work with a fashion-focused team. Big perk: up to 60% off J.Crew, J.Crew Factory, and Madewell.

Employer: Marshalls (TJX Companies)

Location: 265 S Broadway, Salem, NH

265 S Broadway, Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$16.50/hour

Front-of-store leader role: oversee associates at the registers, handle customer issues, and promote loyalty programs. Good for someone with 1 year retail + 6 months leadership experience.

Employer: Jefferson Road (women’s casual luxury boutique)

(women’s casual luxury boutique) Location: Salem, NH

Type: Part-time, Weekends

Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour

Boutique stylist role where you build client relationships, give styling advice, and help with merchandising. Great if you love fashion and want a more personal, small-shop vibe.

Employer: Baron's Major Brands

Location: Salem, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (unlimited earning potential + bonus structure)

Help customers choose appliances, work with contractors and designers, and grow repeat business. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Michaels Stores

Location: Salem, NH

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Mix of customer service, cashiering, stocking, and online order pickup in a craft store setting. Must be 16+, with employee discounts and access to a range of benefits depending on hours.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—seasonal and retail roles in Salem tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.