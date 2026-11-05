💰 Salem, NH Accounting & Finance – Multiple Openings This Month

Salem’s finance scene is busy right now, with roles from corporate accounting to auto finance and trust work. If you’ve got numbers skills, there’s a good mix of office and client-facing options.

Employer: Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Location: Salem, NH

Type: Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Support the Division Controller with monthly close, reconciliations, GAAP reporting, and SOX controls. Good fit if you have 3+ years of accounting experience, strong Excel skills, and want exposure to budgeting, forecasting, and internal controls in a large, multi-site operation. Includes a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k, tuition assistance, and more).

Employer: The Crosby Company of New Hampshire

Location: Salem, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in a single-family office, focused on trust and farm-related accounts. You’ll handle high-volume transaction processing, AP support, reconciliations, vendor setup, and compliance work. Best for someone with 5+ years in accounting/transaction processing, strong Excel, and interest in trusts, LLCs, and estate-related work.

Employer: Key Auto Group

Location: Salem, NH

Type: Likely Full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Salary: Not listed

Lead the finance and insurance (F&I) side of the dealership: structuring deals, arranging customer financing, selling protection products, and ensuring contracts meet all legal guidelines. Ideal if you know dealership F&I processes, enjoy negotiation and sales, and want a role with growth potential plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and PTO.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have similar roles open or coming soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.