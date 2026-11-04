🍽️ Salem, NH Food Jobs: Multiple Openings Up to $80K+

Salem’s food scene is busy right now, from upscale dining to big-box retail and new restaurant concepts. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Darden – The Capital Grille

Darden – Location: Salem, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay varies by location (not listed for Salem)

Pay varies by location (not listed for Salem) Why it’s interesting: Line cook role in a polished, fine-dining setting. You’ll cook high-quality dishes to order, handle special requests, and keep plates looking sharp while following strict food safety and sanitation standards. Weekly pay, health benefits, 401(k) match (21+), and dining discounts are available (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Darden – The Capital Grille

Darden – Location: Salem, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay varies by location (not listed for Salem)

Pay varies by location (not listed for Salem) Why it’s interesting: Great entry point into an upscale restaurant. You’ll keep dishes, equipment, and restrooms clean and sanitized so the kitchen and dining room can run smoothly. Weekly pay, health benefits, 401(k) match (21+), and dining discounts are part of the package (with eligibility requirements).

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

Location: Salem, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting from $19.75/hour

Perks: $1,000 sign-on bonus , weekly pay, PTO, health benefits, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase plan (eligibility varies)

, weekly pay, PTO, health benefits, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase plan (eligibility varies) Why it’s interesting: Skilled meat-cutting role in a busy club environment. You’ll cut and wrap meats, help with seafood and prepared foods, stock and rotate product, and keep the department clean and safe. Good fit if you already have meat-cutting training and want steady hours plus strong benefits.

Employer: Wonder

Location: Within 40 miles of Salem, NH (multiple locations; bench role)

Within (multiple locations; bench role) Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,500 – $80,000 per year

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 100% employer-paid life insurance, 401(k), HSA match, stock, employee discount

Medical, dental, vision, 100% employer-paid life insurance, 401(k), HSA match, stock, employee discount Why it’s interesting: Leadership role with a growing food concept. You’ll support several restaurants, help hire and train teams of 15+ people, drive sales, and keep food and team safety on point. Good match if you have 2+ years of restaurant management in high-volume QSR or full-service and are open to working across multiple locations.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.