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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Salem
Looking for a four‑legged friend in Salem, MA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at a local shelter for someone to bring them home and love them forever.
VICTOR
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with black
- Adoption Fee: $500
- Shelter: Northeast Animal Shelter, Inc
- Location: Salem, MA
- Phone: (978) 745-9888
Victor is a handsome young pup with a striking white-and-black coat. He’s looking for a caring family who can give him time, training, and lots of love.
👉 Meet VICTOR and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MIA
- Breed: Shih Tzu mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with gray/silver
- Adoption Fee: $595
- Shelter: Northeast Animal Shelter, Inc
- Location: Salem, MA
- Phone: (978) 745-9888
Mia is a tiny Shih Tzu mix puppy with soft coloring and a sweet face. She’ll need a patient home ready for all the fun (and work!) that comes with raising a young pup.
👉 Meet MIA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
THORIN
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with brown/chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $500
- Shelter: Northeast Animal Shelter, Inc
- Location: Salem, MA
- Phone: (978) 745-9888
Thorin is a young Lab mix with a beautiful white and brown coat. He’s ready for an active home that can give him exercise, structure, and affection.
👉 Meet THORIN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Northeast Animal Shelter, Inc at (978) 745-9888 to ask about visits and the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their families faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.