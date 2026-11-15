Looking for a four‑legged friend in Salem, MA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at a local shelter for someone to bring them home and love them forever.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White with black

White with black Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter: Northeast Animal Shelter, Inc

Location: Salem, MA

Salem, MA Phone: (978) 745-9888

Victor is a handsome young pup with a striking white-and-black coat. He’s looking for a caring family who can give him time, training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet VICTOR and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: White with gray/silver

White with gray/silver Adoption Fee: $595

Shelter: Northeast Animal Shelter, Inc

Location: Salem, MA

Salem, MA Phone: (978) 745-9888

Mia is a tiny Shih Tzu mix puppy with soft coloring and a sweet face. She’ll need a patient home ready for all the fun (and work!) that comes with raising a young pup.

👉 Meet MIA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter: Northeast Animal Shelter, Inc

Location: Salem, MA

Salem, MA Phone: (978) 745-9888

Thorin is a young Lab mix with a beautiful white and brown coat. He’s ready for an active home that can give him exercise, structure, and affection.

👉 Meet THORIN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Northeast Animal Shelter, Inc at (978) 745-9888 to ask about visits and the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their families faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.