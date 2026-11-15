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Salem
🏥 Salem, MA Travel RN Openings with Multiple High-Pay Roles
5 days ago
Salem’s hospitals are busy and leaning hard on experienced travelers right now. If you’re an RN who likes telemetry, neuro, or nursery work, there are several solid contracts here with strong weekly pay.
Travel Med Surg Telemetry RN, Stroke – $2,411/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Salem, MA
- Type: Full-time, Travel | 12-week contract | 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
- Focused Med Surg/Telemetry stroke assignment starting 12/13/2026. Good fit if you want steady nights and a classic 3x12 schedule.
Travel Med Surg Telemetry Float RN – $2,411/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Salem, MA
- Type: Full-time, Travel | 12-week contract | 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
- Float Med Surg/Tele role for RNs who like variety and are comfortable moving between units on nights.
Travel Med Surg Telemetry RN, Neuro-Stroke – $3,214/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Salem, MA – Pingree 5 Neuro-Stroke Unit
- Type: Full-time, Travel | 13-week contract | 48 hrs/week, 12-hr nights, rotating
- 24-bed neuro-stroke Med Surg/Tele unit. Requires 2 years travel experience, strong neuro-stroke/AMS background, and ability to read tele strips and manage cardiac drips. Uses EPIC and includes floating and rotating shifts.
Travel Med Surg Telemetry Float RN – $3,214/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Salem, MA – Hospital Float Pool
- Type: Full-time, Travel | 13-week contract | 48 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating shifts
- Float to 8 different Med Surg/Tele areas (including ED borders and ICU transfer-ready patients). Needs 2 years acute care in one hospital + 2 years travel, strong tele skills, cardiac drips, and strip reading. Free on-site parking and EPIC charting.
Travel Med Surg Telemetry RN, Stroke – $2,350/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Salem, MA
- Type: Full-time, Travel | 13-week contract | 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
- Telemetry-focused stroke care with a Joint Commission–certified agency. Requires 18+ months recent acute Tele experience, BLS & ACLS, and offers weekly pay, housing options, health insurance, and 401(k) matching.
Travel Med Surg Telemetry Float RN – $2,350/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Salem, MA
- Type: Full-time, Travel | 13-week contract | 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
- Float Tele role with similar requirements and benefits as above, ideal if you like bouncing between units while keeping a 3x12 schedule.
Travel Nursery RN (Level II) – $2,171/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Salem, MA
- Type: Full-time, Travel | 12-week contract | 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
- Level II Nursery nights for RNs who love newborn care. Travel contract with Access Healthcare’s higher-end pay packages and around-the-clock recruiter support.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and reach out to a recruiter while the posting is still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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