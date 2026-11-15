Salem’s hospitals are busy and leaning hard on experienced travelers right now. If you’re an RN who likes telemetry, neuro, or nursery work, there are several solid contracts here with strong weekly pay.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Salem, MA

Type: Full-time, Travel | 12-week contract | 36 hrs/week , 12-hr nights

| contract | , Focused Med Surg/Telemetry stroke assignment starting 12/13/2026. Good fit if you want steady nights and a classic 3x12 schedule.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Salem, MA

Type: Full-time, Travel | 12-week contract | 36 hrs/week , 12-hr nights

| contract | , Float Med Surg/Tele role for RNs who like variety and are comfortable moving between units on nights.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Salem, MA – Pingree 5 Neuro-Stroke Unit

Type: Full-time, Travel | 13-week contract | 48 hrs/week , 12-hr nights , rotating

| contract | , , rotating 24-bed neuro-stroke Med Surg/Tele unit. Requires 2 years travel experience, strong neuro-stroke/AMS background, and ability to read tele strips and manage cardiac drips. Uses EPIC and includes floating and rotating shifts.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Salem, MA – Hospital Float Pool

Type: Full-time, Travel | 13-week contract | 48 hrs/week , 12-hr rotating shifts

| contract | , Float to 8 different Med Surg/Tele areas (including ED borders and ICU transfer-ready patients). Needs 2 years acute care in one hospital + 2 years travel, strong tele skills, cardiac drips, and strip reading. Free on-site parking and EPIC charting.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Salem, MA

Type: Full-time, Travel | 13-week contract | 36 hrs/week , 12-hr nights

| contract | , Telemetry-focused stroke care with a Joint Commission–certified agency. Requires 18+ months recent acute Tele experience, BLS & ACLS, and offers weekly pay, housing options, health insurance, and 401(k) matching.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Salem, MA

Type: Full-time, Travel | 13-week contract | 36 hrs/week , 12-hr nights

| contract | , Float Tele role with similar requirements and benefits as above, ideal if you like bouncing between units while keeping a 3x12 schedule.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Salem, MA

Type: Full-time, Travel | 12-week contract | 36 hrs/week , 12-hr nights

| contract | , Level II Nursery nights for RNs who love newborn care. Travel contract with Access Healthcare’s higher-end pay packages and around-the-clock recruiter support.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and reach out to a recruiter while the posting is still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.