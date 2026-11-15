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🐱 Gentle Salem Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Salem has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, these kitties at Northeast Animal Shelter, Inc would love to meet you.
BIC
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Northeast Animal Shelter, Inc
- Phone: (978) 745-9888
Bic is a sleek, handsome young boy with a shiny black coat. He’s still in his youth, so he may be a good match for families or adopters who enjoy playful energy and watching a cat grow into adulthood.
👉 Meet BIC and apply to adopt on adoptapet
VALERIE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Northeast Animal Shelter, Inc
- Phone: (978) 745-9888
Valerie is a classic brown tabby adult cat. As an adult, she may be a bit more settled than a kitten, which can be a nice fit for quieter homes or first-time cat adopters.
👉 Meet VALERIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SUGAR
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Northeast Animal Shelter, Inc
- Phone: (978) 745-9888
Sugar has a soft cream/ivory coat and medium-length fur that gives her a very gentle look. As an adult cat, she may already have her personality and routine nicely formed.
👉 Meet SUGAR and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Salem, MA, consider calling Northeast Animal Shelter, Inc at (978) 745-9888 to ask about these cats or to schedule a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these kitties find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.