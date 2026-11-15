Salem has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, these kitties at Northeast Animal Shelter, Inc would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Northeast Animal Shelter, Inc

Phone: (978) 745-9888

Bic is a sleek, handsome young boy with a shiny black coat. He’s still in his youth, so he may be a good match for families or adopters who enjoy playful energy and watching a cat grow into adulthood.

👉 Meet BIC and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Northeast Animal Shelter, Inc

Phone: (978) 745-9888

Valerie is a classic brown tabby adult cat. As an adult, she may be a bit more settled than a kitten, which can be a nice fit for quieter homes or first-time cat adopters.

👉 Meet VALERIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Northeast Animal Shelter, Inc

Phone: (978) 745-9888

Sugar has a soft cream/ivory coat and medium-length fur that gives her a very gentle look. As an adult cat, she may already have her personality and routine nicely formed.

👉 Meet SUGAR and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Salem, MA, consider calling Northeast Animal Shelter, Inc at (978) 745-9888 to ask about these cats or to schedule a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these kitties find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.