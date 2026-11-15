Salem neighbors are sharing some nice free deals this week, from kids’ toys to home furniture and even free moving estimates.

Item: Frog-themed wooden puzzle for kids

Condition: Cute kids’ puzzle; wooden design (no extra details given)

Location: North Salem, Salem, MA

Category: Toys & games

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun little puzzle for a child who likes animals. Great for quiet play or adding to a toy shelf.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Vintage wooden chaise lounge

Condition: Underside needs some repair; seat cushioning measures 55" x 22"

Location: The Point, Salem, MA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Classic wooden chaise that could be a nice project piece. The cushion is a good size for stretching out, but plan on doing some work on the underside.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Offer: Local moving services with free estimates

Services: Apartment, house, and office moves; packing, unpacking, and furniture disassembly

Location: Witchcraft Heights, Salem, MA

Source: nextdoor.com

Professional movers are offering free estimates for your next move. Helpful if you’re changing apartments or need help with heavy furniture.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon—free items and free deals like estimates tend to go quickly in Salem.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.