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🎁 Freebies and Free Help Around Salem This Week
Salem neighbors are sharing some nice free deals this week, from kids’ toys to home furniture and even free moving estimates.
Frog Wooden Puzzle
Item: Frog-themed wooden puzzle for kids
Condition: Cute kids’ puzzle; wooden design (no extra details given)
Location: North Salem, Salem, MA
Category: Toys & games
Source: nextdoor.com
Fun little puzzle for a child who likes animals. Great for quiet play or adding to a toy shelf.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Vintage Wooden Chaise Lounge
Item: Vintage wooden chaise lounge
Condition: Underside needs some repair; seat cushioning measures 55" x 22"
Location: The Point, Salem, MA
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Classic wooden chaise that could be a nice project piece. The cushion is a good size for stretching out, but plan on doing some work on the underside.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Local Moving Services – Free Estimates
Offer: Local moving services with free estimates
Services: Apartment, house, and office moves; packing, unpacking, and furniture disassembly
Location: Witchcraft Heights, Salem, MA
Source: nextdoor.com
Professional movers are offering free estimates for your next move. Helpful if you’re changing apartments or need help with heavy furniture.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon—free items and free deals like estimates tend to go quickly in Salem.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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