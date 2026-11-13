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📅 Celebrate Dickson Memorial Chapel restoration on Nov. 14
📅 Dickson Memorial Chapel restoration celebration this Saturday
The City of Salem has finished the exterior restoration of the historic Dickson Memorial Chapel at Greenlawn Cemetery.
To celebrate, there will be free public events on Saturday, November 14:
- 9:30am – Music in the Dickson Memorial Chapel
- 10:00am – Ribbon cutting for the completed restoration
- Around 10:30am – Walking tours of Greenlawn Cemetery
The project repaired the chapel’s granite and brownstone masonry, rebuilt corner buttresses, fixed the slate roof, and restored the copper roof cresting and historic oak entrance doors.
The work was done by Allegrone Construction and Crocker Roofing, with design and oversight by Spencer Preservation Group and Structures North, and funded by a mix of state preservation grants, Community Preservation Act funds, Dickson Memorial Chapel Trust Funds, and City capital funds.
Events are free and open to everyone. Learn more about the project at https://www.preservingsalem.com/dickson-chapel-restoration.
More Info: City of Salem Completes Exterior Restoration of th...
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