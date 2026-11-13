📅 Dickson Memorial Chapel restoration celebration this Saturday

The City of Salem has finished the exterior restoration of the historic Dickson Memorial Chapel at Greenlawn Cemetery.

To celebrate, there will be free public events on Saturday, November 14:

9:30am – Music in the Dickson Memorial Chapel

– Music in the 10:00am – Ribbon cutting for the completed restoration

– Ribbon cutting for the completed restoration Around 10:30am – Walking tours of Greenlawn Cemetery

The project repaired the chapel’s granite and brownstone masonry, rebuilt corner buttresses, fixed the slate roof, and restored the copper roof cresting and historic oak entrance doors.

The work was done by Allegrone Construction and Crocker Roofing, with design and oversight by Spencer Preservation Group and Structures North, and funded by a mix of state preservation grants, Community Preservation Act funds, Dickson Memorial Chapel Trust Funds, and City capital funds.

Events are free and open to everyone. Learn more about the project at https://www.preservingsalem.com/dickson-chapel-restoration.