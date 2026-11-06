🐶 Gentle Senior & Playful Pups Ready for Adoption in Salem, MA

Salem has some very special dogs hoping to meet their new families. From a bonded senior pair to bouncy Lab mixes, there’s a great match here for many kinds of homes.

Breed: Australian Kelpie / Black Mouth Cur mix

Australian Kelpie / Black Mouth Cur mix Age: Senior (10 years old)

Gender: Male & Female bonded pair

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived adoption)

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Salem, MA)

Pharaoh is a silly, goofy boy who loves to play, socialize, and be around people and other animals. He’s affectionate, fun-loving, and always ready for cuddles.

Khloe is a sweet girl with a silly side too. She’s more independent, enjoys her own space and quiet time, but is very loyal and loves her brother deeply.

They are a bonded senior pair whose opposite personalities balance each other beautifully. If you have room in your heart and home for two gentle seniors, these two could be a wonderful fit.

👉 Meet Pharoah & Khloe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter: Northeast Animal Shelter, Inc

Phone: (978) 745-9888

Strawberry is a chocolate Lab mix youngster with lots of love to give. As a young dog, she’s likely to enjoy playtime, walks, and learning new things with her people.

👉 Meet STRAWBERRY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $595

Shelter: Northeast Animal Shelter, Inc

Phone: (978) 745-9888

Parker is a chocolate Lab mix puppy, so she’ll need a family ready for training, patience, and lots of play. With guidance and consistency, she can grow into a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet PARKER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Salem, MA, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Call the listed shelter or click through to their profiles to learn more, schedule a visit, or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.