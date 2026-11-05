🏥 Salem, MA Travel Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Salem’s hospitals are busy and paying well for experienced travelers right now. If you’re up for nights, critical care, or floating, there’s solid money and variety here.

Employer: Trustaff

Trustaff Location: Salem, MA

Type: Travel, Internship listed, 13 weeks, 48 hrs/week, Nights (12s)

Specialty: ED / Emergency Department (RN)

Fast-paced ER role with heavy triage and critical care in a close-knit team setting. Good fit if you like high acuity, steady hours, and want to grow your emergency skills.

Employer: Trustaff

Trustaff Location: Salem, MA

Type: Travel, Internship listed, 13 weeks, 48 hrs/week, Nights (12s)

Specialty: MICU / General ICU (RN)

MICU/SICU role caring for complex, post-op and critically ill patients who need close monitoring. Great if you want consistent nights, strong pay, and high-acuity ICU experience.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Salem, MA

Type: Travel, Full-time, 13 weeks, 48 hrs/week, Nights (12s)

Specialty: MICU / ICU (RN)

Top-paying MICU contract with a Joint Commission–certified agency, plus Day 1 medical, dental, vision and 401(k) match. Ideal for ICU nurses with strong acute care experience who want both pay and robust benefits.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Location: Salem, MA

Type: Travel, Full-time, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days (8s)

Specialty: Endoscopy (RN)

Day-shift endoscopy role with a stable 40-hour week and competitive pay. Nice option if you want procedural work, more regular hours, and a traveler-focused agency.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Location: Salem, MA

Type: Travel, Full-time, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts (rotating)

Specialty: Float Pool / Med-Surg Tele (RN)

High-flex float role across 8 different units, handling telemetry, cardiac drips, and ED borders, with free on-site parking. Great if you like variety, have strong tele skills, and want to keep your resume packed with diverse experience.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Location: Salem, MA

Type: Travel, Full-time, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days (8s)

Specialty: Ob/Gyn Sonographer (Allied Health)

Day-shift Ob/Gyn ultrasound role with steady hours and strong pay. Nice fit if you want to stay in women’s imaging while enjoying travel flexibility and a supportive agency.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these agencies can show you similar contracts nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.