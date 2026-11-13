🚨 Email scam warning: don’t wire money for “city” invoices

The City of Salem is warning residents about email scams that pretend to be from the city.

The key point: The City of Salem does NOT send invoices for services, applications, or fees that must be paid by wire transfer. If you get an email asking you to wire money for anything city-related, treat it as suspicious.

If you’re ever unsure whether a call or email is real:

Do not use the phone number or link provided in the message.

use the phone number or link provided in the message. Instead, contact Salem City Hall directly using a phone number you already trust or one you look up yourself.

Sharing this with family, especially seniors or anyone who handles bills, can help keep them from being scammed.