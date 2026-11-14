📢 Salem County seeks legal firms for civil litigation work

Salem County is requesting proposals from qualified law firms to provide civil litigation services for FY2027 (RFP #26-36).

Sealed proposals are due by 10:00 AM on Friday, December 11, 2026 at the Salem County Administration Building, Office of the Purchasing Agent, 110 Fifth Street, Suite 400, Salem, NJ 08079. Proposals will be opened at that time.

RFP documents can be downloaded from https://salempurchasing.org under Professional Services – Legal.

Respondents must comply with N.J.S.A. 10:5-31 et seq., N.J.A.C. 17:27 (Affirmative Action), and P.L. 1977, C. 33 as amended by P.L. 2016, C. 43, N.J.S.A. 52:25-24.2 (Corporate Disclosure).