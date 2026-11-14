📢 Salem County seeks auditing firm for FY2027

Salem County is asking qualified firms to submit proposals for auditing services for FY2027 (RFP #26-34).

Sealed proposals are due to Salem County Purchasing by 10:00 AM on Friday, December 11, 2026 at:

Salem County Administration Building

Office of the Purchasing Agent

110 Fifth Street, Suite 400, Salem, NJ 08079

RFP documents and full details can be downloaded at: https://salempurchasing.org

Commodity code: Accounting/Auditing Services.

Respondents must comply with N.J.S.A. 10:5-31 et seq., N.J.A.C. 17:27 (Affirmative Action), and P.L. 1977, C. 33 as amended by P.L. 2016, C. 43, N.J.S.A. 52:25-24.2 (Corporate Disclosure).