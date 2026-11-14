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📢 Salem County seeks FY2027 auditing services proposals
📢 Salem County seeks auditing firm for FY2027
Salem County is asking qualified firms to submit proposals for auditing services for FY2027 (RFP #26-34).
Sealed proposals are due to Salem County Purchasing by 10:00 AM on Friday, December 11, 2026 at:
Salem County Administration Building
Office of the Purchasing Agent
110 Fifth Street, Suite 400, Salem, NJ 08079
RFP documents and full details can be downloaded at: https://salempurchasing.org
Commodity code: Accounting/Auditing Services.
Respondents must comply with N.J.S.A. 10:5-31 et seq., N.J.A.C. 17:27 (Affirmative Action), and P.L. 1977, C. 33 as amended by P.L. 2016, C. 43, N.J.S.A. 52:25-24.2 (Corporate Disclosure).
More Info: RFP #26-34 Auditing Services for FY2027 | Governme...
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