📢 Salem County seeks architects for FY2027 projects

The County of Salem is requesting proposals for architectural services (RFP #26-33) for FY2027.

Sealed proposals are due by Friday, December 11, 2026 at 10:00 AM. Responses will be opened at the Salem County Administration Building, Office of the Purchasing Agent, 110 Fifth Street, Suite 400, Salem, NJ 08079.

RFP documents can be downloaded from https://salempurchasing.org.

This opportunity is for firms providing architect, designer, engineering, and professional architectural services. Respondents must comply with N.J.S.A. 10:5-31 et seq., N.J.A.C. 17:27 (Affirmative Action) and P.L. 1977, C. 33 as amended by P.L. 2016, C. 43, N.J.S.A. 52:25-24.2 (Corporate Disclosure).

Issued by order of the Salem County Board of County Commissioners and Purchasing Agent Jeffrey T. Ridgway, Jr.