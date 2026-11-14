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Salem County
📢 Salem County seeks planning firms, proposals due Dec. 11
12 days ago
📢 Salem County seeks planning firms for FY2027 work
Salem County is asking for proposals for Professional Planning Services for the Salem County Planning Board (RFP #26-37).
- Proposal due date/time: Sealed RFP responses are due Friday, December 11, 2026 at 10:00 AM.
- Where to submit/opening location: Salem County Administration Building, Office of the Purchasing Agent, 110 Fifth Street, Suite 400, Salem, NJ 08079.
- Who should apply: Qualified providers of professional planning services.
- How to get documents: RFP documents can be downloaded from https://salempurchasing.org (Commodity Code: Professional Services – Planning).
Respondents must comply with New Jersey Affirmative Action and Corporate Disclosure laws cited in the notice.
More Info: RFP #26-37 Professional Planning Services for FY20...
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