📢 Salem County seeks planning firms for FY2027 work

Salem County is asking for proposals for Professional Planning Services for the Salem County Planning Board (RFP #26-37).

Proposal due date/time: Sealed RFP responses are due Friday, December 11, 2026 at 10:00 AM .

Sealed RFP responses are due . Where to submit/opening location: Salem County Administration Building, Office of the Purchasing Agent, 110 Fifth Street, Suite 400, Salem, NJ 08079 .

. Who should apply: Qualified providers of professional planning services .

Qualified providers of . How to get documents: RFP documents can be downloaded from https://salempurchasing.org (Commodity Code: Professional Services – Planning).

Respondents must comply with New Jersey Affirmative Action and Corporate Disclosure laws cited in the notice.