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St. Petersburg
📢 St. Pete businesses: Register for Holiday Biz Bingo by Nov. 20
10 days ago
📢 Shop-local Holiday Biz Bingo coming to St. Pete
The City of St. Petersburg is inviting local businesses to join Holiday Biz Bingo in the ’Burg, a citywide shop-local challenge running from Nov. 28, 2026 (Small Business Saturday) through Jan. 4.
For businesses:
- Must be located within St. Petersburg city limits
- Register online at stpete.org/bingo between Nov. 13–20
- Choose one category: Bites & Brews, Indie Shops, Neighborhood Services, Glow & Grow, or Out & About
- Pick up your bingo kit Nov. 23–25, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. at The Greenhouse, 440 2nd Ave. N.
Kits include bingo cards, stickers, and instructions. Staff add a sticker when customers complete an activity—no purchase proof needed.
For residents and visitors:
- Grab a bingo card at any participating business
- Visit local spots, collect stickers, and earn festive prizes
- Redeem prizes at The Greenhouse or Obama Main Library
- Share your card and visits with #BizBingo; the City will reshare favorites each week.
More Info: City Invites Local Businesses to Join Holiday Biz ...
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