📢 Shop-local Holiday Biz Bingo coming to St. Pete

The City of St. Petersburg is inviting local businesses to join Holiday Biz Bingo in the ’Burg, a citywide shop-local challenge running from Nov. 28, 2026 (Small Business Saturday) through Jan. 4.

For businesses:

Must be located within St. Petersburg city limits

Register online at stpete.org/bingo between Nov. 13–20

between Choose one category: Bites & Brews, Indie Shops, Neighborhood Services, Glow & Grow, or Out & About

Pick up your bingo kit Nov. 23–25, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. at The Greenhouse, 440 2nd Ave. N.

Kits include bingo cards, stickers, and instructions. Staff add a sticker when customers complete an activity—no purchase proof needed.

For residents and visitors: